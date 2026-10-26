PBB Collab 3.0 reveals 16 new housemates

THE highly anticipated Pinoy Big Brother Collab 3.0 kicked off with a grand premiere last night, October 24, revealing 16 housemates who are set to embark on an exciting journey highlighting both humanity and authenticity inside the iconic PBB house. From its successful housewarming last October 20, a brand-new season arrives in a new era for Pinoy Big Brother.

The kick-off started with the grand reveal of the new interior of the house followed by a show-stopping number with Carmelle Collado, Heath Jornales, and Will Ashley as they performed “Pinoy Ako,” the iconic theme song of Pinoy Big Brother. PBB Collab 2.0 Big Winners Caprice Cayetano and Lella Ford also joined the production number.

A big twist was then announced that the mix of housemates for this season is a combination of those who joined the online auditions, as well as celebrities that were invited to audition. This was followed by a stellar introduction of this season's first 16 official housemates. As Big Brother welcomed them, he announced who became part of the Kapuso and Kapamilya group of housemates.