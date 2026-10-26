PBB Collab 3.0 reveals 16 new housemates

THE highly anticipated Pinoy Big Brother Collab 3.0 kicked off with a grand premiere last night, October 24, revealing 16 housemates who are set to embark on an exciting journey highlighting both humanity and authenticity inside the iconic PBB house. From its successful housewarming last October 20, a brand-new season arrives in a new era for Pinoy Big Brother.
The kick-off started with the grand reveal of the new interior of the house followed by a show-stopping number with Carmelle Collado, Heath Jornales, and Will Ashley as they performed “Pinoy Ako,” the iconic theme song of Pinoy Big Brother. PBB Collab 2.0 Big Winners Caprice Cayetano and Lella Ford also joined the production number.
A big twist was then announced that the mix of housemates for this season is a combination of those who joined the online auditions, as well as celebrities that were invited to audition. This was followed by a stellar introduction of this season's first 16 official housemates. As Big Brother welcomed them, he announced who became part of the Kapuso and Kapamilya group of housemates.
Kapuso housemates are Anthony Constantino, Ang Total Dream Heartthrob ng USA; Bela Arcal, Ang Overseas Factory Senpai ng Cavite; Ethan Benares, Ang Sporty Palangga ng Bacolod; Lans Nagal, Ang VetMed Content Creator ng Cavite; Mikee Quintos, Ang Independent Archi-tista ng Manila; Nicole Fortuna, Ang Pretty Dependable Ate ng Bohol; Raheel Bhyria, Ang Brusko Boksingero ng Las Piñas; and Winwyn Marquez, Ang Reyna Mama ng Parañaque.
Kapamilya housemates are Calix Esguerra, Ang Rampanalong Apo ng Pampanga; Cianne Dominguez, Ang Madlang Babe ng Antipolo; Gehlee, Ang Darling K-Pop Idol ng Las Piñas; Jeo Ong, Ang Adventure Boy-Next-Door ng Palawan; Nathan Garcia, Ang Hustling Swag Stunner ng Cebu; Primo Alterado, Ang Kwelang Creator ng Taguig; Robbie Jaworski, Ang Dedicated Son ng Pasig; and Shea Valerio, Ang Miss Ma-Beauting Anak ng Rizal. It was later announced that additional housemates are going to be introduced in the coming weeks.
Adding to Pamilya ni Kuya alongside Bianca Gonzalez, Robi Domingo, Melai Cantiveros, Enchong Dee, Alexa Ilacad, and Gabbi Garcia, is Kapuso and Sparkle artist Michael Sager.
Viewers can watch Pinoy Big Brother Collab 3.0 on GMA Prime weekdays at 9:35 p.m, Saturdays at 6:15 p.m, and Sundays at 4:55 pm. Watch the All-Access Livestream every day via iWant from 8am-12mn. PR