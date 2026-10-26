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PBB Collab 3.0 reveals 16 new housemates

Sixteen official housemates of Pinoy Big Brother: Collab Edition 3.0 pose for a group portrait following their entry into the reality television house on October 24, 2026. Featured in the top row (L-R) are Anthony, Ethan, Raheel, Calix, Jeo, Nathan, Primo, and Robbie. The bottom row features (L-R) Bela, Lans, Mikee, Nicole, Winwyn, Cianne, Gehlee, and Shea. The new season marks a landmark joint production between ABS-CBN and GMA.
Sixteen official housemates of Pinoy Big Brother: Collab Edition 3.0 pose for a group portrait following their entry into the reality television house on October 24, 2026. Featured in the top row (L-R) are Anthony, Ethan, Raheel, Calix, Jeo, Nathan, Primo, and Robbie. The bottom row features (L-R) Bela, Lans, Mikee, Nicole, Winwyn, Cianne, Gehlee, and Shea. The new season marks a landmark joint production between ABS-CBN and GMA.Pinoy Big Brother/Facebook
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THE highly anticipated Pinoy Big Brother Collab 3.0 kicked off with a grand premiere last night, October 24, revealing 16 housemates who are set to embark on an exciting journey highlighting both humanity and authenticity inside the iconic PBB house. From its successful housewarming last October 20, a brand-new season arrives in a new era for Pinoy Big Brother.

The kick-off started with the grand reveal of the new interior of the house followed by a show-stopping number with Carmelle Collado, Heath Jornales, and Will Ashley as they performed “Pinoy Ako,” the iconic theme song of Pinoy Big Brother. PBB Collab 2.0 Big Winners Caprice Cayetano and Lella Ford also joined the production number.

A big twist was then announced that the mix of housemates for this season is a combination of those who joined the online auditions, as well as celebrities that were invited to audition. This was followed by a stellar introduction of this season's first 16 official housemates. As Big Brother welcomed them, he announced who became part of the Kapuso and Kapamilya group of housemates.

Bela Arcal, Ang Overseas Factory Senpai ng Cavite
Bela Arcal, Ang Overseas Factory Senpai ng CavitePinoy Big Brother/Facebook
Anthony Constantino, Ang Total Dream Heartthrob ng USA
Anthony Constantino, Ang Total Dream Heartthrob ng USAPinoy Big Brother/Facebook
Cianne Dominguez, Ang Madlang Babe ng Antipolo
Cianne Dominguez, Ang Madlang Babe ng AntipoloPinoy Big Brother/Facebook
Primo Alterado, Ang Kwelang Creator ng Taguig
Primo Alterado, Ang Kwelang Creator ng TaguigPinoy Big Brother/Facebook
Shea Valerio, Ang Miss Ma-Beauting Anak ng Rizal
Shea Valerio, Ang Miss Ma-Beauting Anak ng RizalPinoy Big Brother/Facebook
Robbie Jaworski, Ang Dedicated Son ng Pasig
Robbie Jaworski, Ang Dedicated Son ng PasigPinoy Big Brother/Facebook
Raheel Bhyria, Ang Brusko Boksingero ng Las Piñas
Raheel Bhyria, Ang Brusko Boksingero ng Las PiñasPinoy Big Brother/Facebook
Nicole Fortuna, Ang Pretty Dependable Ate ng Bohol
Nicole Fortuna, Ang Pretty Dependable Ate ng BoholPinoy Big Brother/Facebook
Mikee Quintos, Ang Independent Archi-tista ng Manila
Mikee Quintos, Ang Independent Archi-tista ng ManilaPinoy Big Brother/Facebook
Jeo Ong, Ang Adventure Boy-Next-Door ng Palawan
Jeo Ong, Ang Adventure Boy-Next-Door ng PalawanPinoy Big Brother/Facebook
Gehlee, Ang Darling K-Pop Idol ng Las Piñas
Gehlee, Ang Darling K-Pop Idol ng Las PiñasPinoy Big Brother/Facebook
Ethan Benares, Ang Sporty Palangga ng Bacolod; Lans Nagal
Ethan Benares, Ang Sporty Palangga ng Bacolod; Lans NagalPinoy Big Brother/Facebook
Calix Esguerra, Ang Rampanalong Apo ng Pampanga
Calix Esguerra, Ang Rampanalong Apo ng PampangaPinoy Big Brother/Facebook
Winwyn Marquez, Ang Reyna Mama ng Parañaque
Winwyn Marquez, Ang Reyna Mama ng ParañaquePinoy Big Brother/Facebook
Nathan Garcia, Ang Hustling Swag Stunner ng Cebu
Nathan Garcia, Ang Hustling Swag Stunner ng CebuPinoy Big Brother/Facebook
Lans Nagal, Ang VetMed Content Creator ng Cavite
Lans Nagal, Ang VetMed Content Creator ng CavitePinoy Big Brother/Facebook

Kapuso housemates are Anthony Constantino, Ang Total Dream Heartthrob ng USA; Bela Arcal, Ang Overseas Factory Senpai ng Cavite; Ethan Benares, Ang Sporty Palangga ng Bacolod; Lans Nagal, Ang VetMed Content Creator ng Cavite; Mikee Quintos, Ang Independent Archi-tista ng Manila; Nicole Fortuna, Ang Pretty Dependable Ate ng Bohol; Raheel Bhyria, Ang Brusko Boksingero ng Las Piñas; and Winwyn Marquez, Ang Reyna Mama ng Parañaque.

Kapamilya housemates are Calix Esguerra, Ang Rampanalong Apo ng Pampanga; Cianne Dominguez, Ang Madlang Babe ng Antipolo; Gehlee, Ang Darling K-Pop Idol ng Las Piñas; Jeo Ong, Ang Adventure Boy-Next-Door ng Palawan; Nathan Garcia, Ang Hustling Swag Stunner ng Cebu; Primo Alterado, Ang Kwelang Creator ng Taguig; Robbie Jaworski, Ang Dedicated Son ng Pasig; and Shea Valerio, Ang Miss Ma-Beauting Anak ng Rizal. It was later announced that additional housemates are going to be introduced in the coming weeks.

Adding to Pamilya ni Kuya alongside Bianca Gonzalez, Robi Domingo, Melai Cantiveros, Enchong Dee, Alexa Ilacad, and Gabbi Garcia, is Kapuso and Sparkle artist Michael Sager.

Viewers can watch Pinoy Big Brother Collab 3.0 on GMA Prime weekdays at 9:35 p.m, Saturdays at 6:15 p.m, and Sundays at 4:55 pm. Watch the All-Access Livestream every day via iWant from 8am-12mn. PR

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