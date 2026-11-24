ABS-CBN and GMA Network stopped the livestreams of “Pinoy Big Brother (PBB) Collab 3.0” on Nov. 21, 2026, citing concerns over the safety and well-being of the housemates and their families amid the spread of maliciously edited videos and online harassment.

In a joint statement, the networks said the livestreams were initially opened to allow viewers to get to know the housemates better, hear their personal journeys, and develop a deeper understanding of their experiences inside the house.

However, they said some netizens had misused the livestream content to create and spread false and potentially libelous narratives targeting the housemates.

“Unfortunately, irresponsible netizens have misused or taken advantage of the livestream to maliciously create false stories that are libelous,” the statement read.

The networks also condemned the editing and circulation of videos that took the housemates' words and actions out of context, noting that these were sometimes shared on social media before Big Brother had the opportunity to process the incidents and guide the housemates.

“These twisted narratives that malign some of the Housemates and instigate hate against them spread a toxic environment online,” the networks said.

ABS-CBN and GMA said the decision to discontinue the livestreams took effect on the evening of Nov. 21, 2026, as part of measures to protect the housemates and their families.

The networks also condemned cyberbullying, coordinated online harassment, threats, and other forms of abuse on social media.

They urged the public to treat the housemates and fellow viewers with kindness and respect while encouraging a healthier online environment.

Despite the suspension of livestreams, viewers were assured that they could continue following the housemates' journey through regular television episodes, official digital content, and the newly introduced “iWant PBB Extra.”

The networks also thanked viewers for their understanding and continued support of the reality television program. PR