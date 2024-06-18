PBBM admin to pursue Mindanao Railway

TAGUM CITY, Davao del Norte – President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. eyes to pursue the much-expected completion of the Mindanao Railway Project (MRP) Phase 1 to shorten travel time from Tagum to Davao then Digos by about one hour.

In his message during his recent visit to Tagum City, Davao del Norte, Marcos mentioned the railway project among other big-ticket infrastructure which the current administration is working on to complete.

He urged Dabawenyos to watch out for the completion of Mawab-Maragusan-Caraga Road and the Carmen-Tagum City Coastal Road and the Tagum City Bypass Road.

He also assured them of the “warmth and the intensity” of interest of his administration to push the completion of these projects and to make sure that these will ultimately benefit the Filipino people especially those in the project sites.

“Kapag po itong malalaking proyekto na ito ay matatapos na, hindi lamang ginhawa sa byahe ang mararamdaman natin, kung hindi ang mabilis din na pagpasok ng kaunlaran dito,” he said during his visit in Tagum on June 6.

[If these big-ticket projects would be completed, we would not only feel comfort in our travel but also the fast entry here of the development.]

Meanwhile, Department of Transportation (DOTr) Secretary Jaime Bautista said that DOTr is “reviewing the feasibility study” of the MRP, which DOTrv says will run in 100.2 kilometer railway with eight stations in Tagum; Carmen; Panabo; Barangay Mudiang, Davao City; Davao Terminal, Davao City; Toril, Davao City; Sta. Cruz, Davao del Sur; and in Digos.

The MRP Tagum-Davao-Digos section will include the construction of a 10-hectare depot in Tagum City.

“Kasi po yong huling feasibility study of DOTr regarding the Mindanao railway will use motorized train. Ang gusto po sana ay gawin nating electric na. Since magtatayo rin naman tayo ng bagong transport system, it is better if we implement the best para sa Davao at para sa Mindanao,” Bautista said in his message during the opening ceremony of the Metro Davao Bike Lane Project in Tagum City on May 31.

[Because the previous feasibility of DOTr on the Mindanao Railway will use a motorized train. What we desire is to make it electric. Since we want to put in place a new transport system, it is better if we implement the best for Davao and for Mindanao.]

On the other hand, City of Tagum Mayor Rey T. Uy revealed during the visit of Secretary Bautista that the railway is seen to run over some 400 parcels of land in Tagum.

Four years ago, the DOTr along with the City Government of Tagum had already met with the landowners, but Mayor Uy said that only “12 owners of the 400 parcels of land have so far been paid in the last three years.”

During the same Metro Davao Bike Lane project opening that Mayor Uy also attended, he revealed having told Sec. Bautista the need to fast-track the process of paying the landowners as the land value in Tagum has risen.

“Ang kwarta naa na, gi-download na sa DOTr sa Tagum; P1.1 bilyon na ang kwarta, so kinahanglan, I-fast-track kay ang pag-value ato 4 years (ago), karon nagtaas ang mga presyo sa yuta,” he said.

[The money is there, downloaded by DOTr to Tagum. The money is P1.1 billion. So, it needs to get fast-tracked. The previous valuation was done four years ago. The prices of land have already risen.]

Aside from paying the rest of the landowners, Mayor Uy also presented his concern about securing the land parcels that the DOTr had acquired for the MRP. PIA DAVAO