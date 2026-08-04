PBBM commits 42 more condominium buildings, eyes school facilities in People’s Ville

IN HIS visit to People’s Ville in Calinan District, Davao City, President Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos said that 42 more buildings will be constructed on the 16-hectare residential housing development under the Pambansang Pabahay Para sa Pamilyang Pilipino Program or 4PH.

Talking to reporters during his visit on July 23, the President said that development in the site is continuing. The area already has 30 buildings in various stages of completion. The planned development is for 72 buildings or 72,000 housing units. The President disclosed that they are planning to build a school on the site.

“Hindi pa tayo tapos, ito ang idagdag pa 42 buildings pa… tinitingnan pa ng planning kung maglalagay pa ng eskwela, baka puwede maglagay, lahat ng pinuntahan namin may bata eh baka kailangan ng eskwela,” President Bongbong Marcos said.

(We are not yet done, we will add 42 more buildings. The planners are looking to add a school; maybe they can put one. All of the places we visited have children; maybe we need a school)

“Hindi lang tayo gumagawa ng bahay, gumagawa rin tayo ng community na kumpleto na lahat,” the President said of the holistic concept of his 4PH program.

(We are not just building homes, we are creating a community that is complete.)

The original plan of the People’s Ville, aside from the planned 72 condominium buildings, is the presence of amenities such as a two-hectare central park or open space complete with basketball courts, clubhouse, and swimming pool.

President Marcos says the development is targeted to be completed by the end of next year. He also compared this with BLISS (Bagong Lipunan Improvement of Sites and Services), a housing project undertaken by his father, President Ferdinand E. Marcos Sr., in the 1970s.

The President visited the completed buildings, went to see some of the occupied residential units, and interacted with the residents already living in the condominium.

Each residential unit in People’s Ville is a 28.8 square meter one-bedroom space. It is fully tiled and partitioned and comes with water and power connections. Beneficiaries pay monthly amortization amounting to P2,400 a month.

Aside from lower- and middle-income families, there are also 4Ps (Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program) beneficiaries who have been awarded units in People’s Ville.

One of these 4Ps beneficiaries is visually impaired massage therapist Lea Rondez, who said People’s Ville is a better option than having to rent a space in a problematic community.

“Kung mag-rent mi, lain-lain balay among maadtoan naay mga problema sa komunidad diri sa 4PH malinawon, hapsay ug disiplinado ang komunidad,” Rondez said.

(If we rent a house, there would be various choices where we could go, and sometimes there are problems with the community. Here in 4PH, it is orderly, and there is discipline in the community.)

The 4PH or the Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pamilyang Pilipino is a flagship housing project of the administration of President Ferdinand Bongbong Marcos Jr. to provide quality and affordable housing to many Filipino families. The project is undertaken by the Social Housing Finance Corporation (SHFC), an attached agency under the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development. PIA DAVAO