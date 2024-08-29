PBBM gets commemorative coins for 75 yrs of PH central banking

Davao

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. was presented with the 7,500-Piso Gold and 750-Piso Silver commemorative coins by Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) Governor Eli Remolona Jr. at Malacañang in Manila on Tuesday in celebration of the 75th anniversary of central banking in the Philippines.
PRESIDENT Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. was presented with the 7,500-Piso Gold and 750-Piso Silver commemorative coins by Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) Governor Eli Remolona Jr. at Malacañang in Manila on Tuesday in celebration of the 75th anniversary of central banking in the Philippines.

In a statement, the BSP said the obverse side of both the gold and silver non-circulation legal tender coins features the Intendencia, also known as the Aduana Building, in Intramuros, Manila.

The building served as the first headquarters of the Central Bank of the Philippines.

On the reverse side, the coins show markings of the year “1949,” the 75th-anniversary logo in color, the inscription “CELEBRATING 75 YEARS OF CENTRAL BANKING IN THE PHILIPPINES,” the BSP Seal, and the year “2024.”

The BSP minted the diamond anniversary coins with a mirror-like finish, utilizing the latest digital printing technology.

The BSP said it will announce, through its social media channels, when the commemorative coins will be available for purchase.

They will be sold via the BSP Store at https://bspstore.bsp.gov.ph/. PNA

