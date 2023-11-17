PBBM: Japan’s $6.8M grant to Barmm essential for region’s progress

“During the recent visit of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida of Japan, we signed and exchanged the Diplomatic Notes on the Non-Project Grant Aid for the acquisition of 6.8 million dollars worth of construction equipment for road network improvement and disaster quick response operations in Barmm,” Marcos said.

Moreover, the President stressed that as he continues his trip abroad seeking investment opportunities, support for Barmm development is among his top priorities.

For instance, his visits to Islamic countries yielded favorable responses from their governments, saying that they all pledged to support and will continue to support the Barmm moving forward.

“We have continued in our contacts around—in the trips that I have taken for the government, especially when we are talking to Malaysia; when we are talking to other Islamic countries, we continue to remind them that Barmm still needs their support,” he said.

The President said that these initiatives are among the moves they are currently undertaking to “usher in a new era where Barmm becomes a shining beacon of sustainable development in Mindanao and the rest of the Philippines.”

He added that as these steps have already been taken, he affirmed his strong commitment to continue these endeavors for the success of the country, especially the Barmm.

Meanwhile, the Barmm government was delighted with the support and assistance it has received nationally and internationally, especially the grants from the Japanese government.

Vice Mayors’ League of the Philippines-Barmm President and Vice Mayor of Lugus, Sulo, Almedzar Hajiri, said that assistance would greatly help their region in terms of infrastructure development and livelihood programs for their people.

Hajiri added that the President assured them of his administration's unwavering support for all of their plans and projects for the Barmm and its people.

“Lahat, kung anumang kailangan ng Barmm na dapat tutukan na priority project, tutulong po sya (President Marcos),” Hajiri said. PIA DAVAO