PBBM lauds anti-red tape efforts

PRESIDENT Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has acknowledged the efforts of the Anti-Red Tape Authority (ARTA) in improving the efficiency of government services, as bureaucratic delays continue to decline amid ongoing initiatives to streamline processes through digitalization and stricter compliance with the Citizens’ Charter, an official said.

ARTA Secretary Ernesto Perez said the President commended the agency’s role in resolving complaints and streamlining processes across government offices, recording a significant decrease in red-tape cases.

Perez also noted that most complaints were acted upon promptly once referred to the concerned agencies.

“Significant decrease, in fact, even President Marcos, in his message to ARTA, in our accomplishment report, recognized the big role that ARTA is doing towards improving service efficiency,” Perez said during a Palace press briefing on Tuesday. “Cases that were filed with us almost mga more than 90 percent are resolved.”

The ARTA chief said the Land Transportation Office (LTO) currently ranks as the most complained-about agency, while the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has shown improvement, moving from the top spot to third place.

Perez explained that the high volume of complaints is often associated with the large number of transactions handled by these agencies, rather than indicating systemic inefficiency alone.

He emphasized that digitalization and process streamlining have made government services more accessible, supported by regular inspections and strict compliance with the Citizens’ Charter requirements.

“At itong ating ginagawa using digitalization, streamlined and digitalization process, so that we make it easier for people to have access to government service, conducting regular orientations, briefings, conducting on-the-spot and regular inspections. This put government agencies really on their toes, to make sure that they comply with the law, particularly on the requirement of the citizen charter,” Perez said.

The ARTA chief also noted that foreign investors and ambassadors have expressed optimism about reforms under the Marcos administration, particularly efforts to simplify procedures and enhance transparency.

Among recent initiatives is the development of “Tala,” an artificial intelligence system designed to provide real-time updates on government services and projects through an integrated public portal.

Perez said common concerns from foreign investors, particularly involving the Bureau of Internal Revenue, are now being addressed through closer coordination and more proactive leadership.

To further improve the business environment, ARTA is pushing for the full implementation of electronic business one-stop shops across all local government units and the rollout of a central business portal to expedite permit and licensing processes.

Perez said these reforms, along with upcoming initiatives such as the business registry forum, aim to attract more investments, generate jobs, and sustain economic growth. PR