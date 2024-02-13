PBBM: modernization crucial to Davao’s development

DAVAO CITY -- President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. said the ceremonial signing of the civil works contracts for the Davao Public Transport Modernization Project (DPTMP) is a “reaffirmation” of the national government’s commitment to develop the Davao Region.

The ceremonial signing, held on February 7 in Davao City, highlighted the 125th anniversary of the Department of Transportation (DOTr) and was also graced by the principals of the funding agency from the Asian Development Bank and the Department of Budget and Management.

“It is a demonstration of our resolve to deliver what people in all regions deserve: a mass transportation system that can move commuters and commerce efficiently,” the president said.

Marcos viewed the DPTMP as more than just a means to efficiently move people and goods, but “to transport their progressive city to a modern future with certainty.”

“The words that describe this project—safe, reliable, and efficient—are in fact the same traits that all Filipinos aspire to see in the communities that they live in,” the president said.

Transportation Secretary Jaime J. Bautista revealed that the DPTMP will cost approximately P73 billion.

He projected it “to eclipse the successful Edsa Busway,” and this will create a 672-kilometer network of PUV [public transport vehicle] operations across Metro Davao.

Bautista further said that the DPTMP will field 386 electric buses, 532 regular diesel buses, and 188 mini buses “while upgrading the operation of modern jeepneys, taxis, multi-cabs, and even tricycles compliant to the standards of the modernization program.”

He explained that the network will set in place a core service lane connecting major centers, nine feeder routes, eight routes connecting urban areas, and links between outer rural areas and modern PUV terminals.

There will also be thousands of bus stops on top of the three modern transport vehicle terminals and five depots, Bautista said.

Marcos admitted that the success of establishing a modern public transport system in Davao City will take more than the solo effort of the DOTr but requires the support of other stakeholders.

“To succeed, it requires the support of the local government, the informed consent of the people, and the backing of parties which will help us bankroll this dream,” he said.

He expressed his “deepest appreciation” to the local leaders for fully backing the project.

The President said DPTMP was first envisioned during Vice President Sara Duterte’s term as Davao City mayor.

President Marcos also thanked the ADB for bankrolling the project and for “believing and investing in our vision.” (JMDA/ PIA Davao)