PBBM orders modular homes for Davao Oriental quake victims

FAMILIES displaced by the powerful twin earthquakes that struck Manay, Davao Oriental will soon be relocated to modular shelters instead of temporary tent cities, as announced by President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. during his visit to the province this week.

The President said the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) will spearhead the construction of 150 modular housing units for affected residents in Manay and neighboring towns.

The initiative aims to provide safe, durable, and comfortable housing for families whose homes were destroyed by the magnitude 7.4 and 6.8 earthquake.

During a situation briefing in Tarragona, Davao Oriental, Marcos emphasized the government’s shift from using tents to modular shelters as a more sustainable housing solution.

“’Yung naging solusyon namin sa Cebu was tent city. Pero mayroon tayong mas bagong sistema,” Marcos said. “We will change the tent cities into modular shelters that we have found to be mas matibay, mas kumportable, para kahit na medyo matagalan,” he added, noting that the rebuilding of permanent homes could take time.

According to the President, the relocation of displaced families to the new modular shelters is targeted by Monday. Each shelter unit will include a bathroom, electricity and water connections, and a common kitchen, designed to ensure dignified living conditions while recovery and reconstruction efforts continue.

Extent of damage and displacement

Based on the Provincial Government of Davao Oriental’s latest report as of press writing, a total of 176,906 families were affected across the province, with 11,381 houses damaged — 752 totally destroyed and 10,629 partially damaged.

The City of Mati recorded the highest number of affected families at 28,048, followed by Baganga (21,686), Governor Generoso (20,123), Lupon (18,682), and Cateel (18,087).

In terms of housing destruction, Baganga registered the highest number of totally damaged houses at 217, followed by Caraga with 214, and Manay, the earthquake’s epicenter, with 129. Tarragona also reported 106 totally destroyed houses, while Cateel, Banaybanay, and Governor Generoso sustained partial structural damage.

The number of partially damaged homes was most severe in Manay (3,113) and Caraga (2,855), followed by Cateel (1,401) and Tarragona (1,368).

Appeal for support and continuing recovery

The provincial government has appealed for donations of construction materials, emphasizing that these are urgently needed to help rebuild homes for thousands of displaced residents. While humanitarian aid and relief efforts continue from both government and private sectors, local officials said materials for reconstruction remain the most critical requirement for recovery.

Marcos Jr. assured that the national government remains fully committed to supporting Davao Oriental’s rehabilitation. He said the modular shelters will serve not only as temporary housing but also as a model for future disaster responses, designed to be stronger, safer, and more humane for Filipino families rebuilding their lives after calamities. DEF