PBBM ratings inch up; Duterte steady

PRESIDENT Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.’s approval ratings slightly improved from November 2025, while Vice President Sara Duterte’s ratings remain largely stable, according to the March 2026 national survey of nonpartisan public opinion research firm WR Numero.

The latest WR Numero Philippine Public Opinion Monitor asked Filipinos to assess the performance of the country’s top leaders, following VP Duterte’s announcement of her 2028 presidential bid, the impeachment proceedings against her in the House, and the pre-trial hearing of former President Rodrigo Duterte at the International Criminal Court.

About 3 in 10 Filipinos (29%) are satisfied with Marcos Jr.’s performance in March 2026, marking an 8-percentage point increase from his November 2025 rating of 21%. However, the president’s dissatisfaction rating remains unchanged from November at 47%.

The rise in Marcos Jr.’s approval ratings can be attributed to a decline in the share of undecided respondents, which fell from 32% to 24% over the same period.

On the flip side, more Filipinos approve of VP Sara Duterte’s performance (44%, up 0.6-percentage points) than those who express dissatisfaction (25%, up 2-percentage points). Over one-third (31%) are ambivalent in their assessment of the vice president.

Performance assessment, by Lingayen-Lucena corridor

Respondents within LLC, or those residing in Central Luzon, Metro Manila, Calabarzon, and the province of Pangasinan, are divided in their assessment of Marcos Jr.’s performance. About 38% are satisfied, 36% are dissatisfied, while 25% are undecided.

In contrast, the majority of non-LLC respondents (51%) hold an unfavorable view of Marcos Jr. Only 25% are pleased with his performance as president, while 24% are unsure.

Duterte fared better than Marcos Jr. in the rest of the Philippines, with nearly half of respondents (46%) expressing satisfaction, 23% conveying dissatisfaction, and 31% undecided.

Among LLC voters, nearly 4 in 10 respondents (38%) said they view Duterte positively, about 29% expressed negative sentiment toward Duterte, and the remaining 33% were uncertain about their assessment.

Performance assessment, by generations

Marcos Jr.’s approval is lowest among Gen Z voters, where nearly 6 in 10 (59%) said they are dissatisfied with the president’s record in office. Only 14% of Gen Zs said they are satisfied, while 27% are undecided. A majority of millennials likewise disapprove of the president at 52%. About 28% are content with Marcos Jr., while 21% are undecided.

On the other hand, more Gen X and Baby Boomers view Marcos Jr. favorably, with the president’s approval numbers hitting 42% and 50%, respectively. Only 33% of Gen X respondents and 27% of Baby Boomers are discontent with the president. Still, a notable share of Gen X (26%) and Baby Boomers (23%) are on the fence about the president’s performance.

Meanwhile, Duterte’s performance is assessed more favorably by younger respondents. Nearly half of Gen Z (49%) and Millennials (46%) approve of the vice president. Only 18% of Gen Zs and 22% of Millennials are dissatisfied with the vice president, while the remaining 33% of Gen Zs and 32% of Millennials are undecided.

About 4 in 10 (39%) of Gen X respondents are pleased with Duterte’s leadership, 30% expressed dissatisfaction, while 31% are still unsure of their assessment of the vice president. However, more Baby Boomers are dissatisfied with Duterte (45%) than those who are satisfied (29%), with 26% undecided.

The March 2026 nationwide survey, conducted from March 10 to 17, was done through face-to-face interviews with a nationally representative sample of 1,455 Filipinos residing in the Philippines, at a ±3% margin of error and 95% confidence level. At the subnational level, the margin of error is ±7% for the National Capital Region, ±4% for the rest of Luzon, ±6% for the Visayas, and ±6% for Mindanao, all at the same 95% confidence level.

The latest WR Numero March 2026 survey also includes the latest voter preferences for the 2028 elections, as well as the current public opinion on the Anti-Dynasty Bill, the Impeachment proceedings of VP Duterte, and the detention and trial of former President Rodrigo Duterte at The Hague. PR