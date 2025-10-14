PBBM visits Davao Oriental

PRESIDENT Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. visited the stronghold of his former allies, the Dutertes, on Monday, October 13, 2025, to personally oversee relief operations and pledge more than P158 million in government aid to areas devastated by the recent twin earthquakes in Davao Oriental.

Despite the Davao Region being known as the Duterte family’s bailiwick, Malacañang Press Officer Claire Castro said in a press conference that the President emphasized politics should never hinder the delivery of aid to Filipinos in need.

“Hindi po matatakot ang Pangulo na siya ay pumunta sa Davao dahil ang mga taga-Davao ay kababayan natin at sila po ngayon ay nangangailangan ng tulong. So huwag gawing pamumulitika ito para takutin ang Presidente para pumunta ng Davao,” she said, addressing those reporters questioning his visit to the Duterte stronghold.

Marcos arrived in Davao Oriental three days after the magnitude 7.4 earthquake jolted Manay, followed shortly by a magnitude 6.8 quake. The tremors left homes in ruins, roads cracked, and thousands of families displaced.

The President, accompanied by key officials, inspected quake-hit areas, including Manay National High School and the non-functional Manay District Hospital. He spoke with residents, assured them of government aid, and directed agencies to expedite relief and recovery efforts.

“As a former governor, I know that each place has different needs,” Marcos said. “We will base our assistance on the extent of the damage and the situation in each locality.”

Prior to President Marcos’ arrival, Vice President Sara Duterte also visited Davao Oriental to meet with earthquake victims and assess the extent of the damage. Through the Office of the Vice President–Southern Mindanao (OVP), her team distributed relief goods, including food packs, bottled water, and hygiene kits, to hundreds of displaced residents in evacuation centers.

Duterte also coordinated with local government units and the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) to ensure that emergency assistance reached the most affected communities in Manay, Tarragona, and neighboring municipalities.

In her brief visit, the Vice President assured residents that the OVP’s satellite office in Davao will continue to support ongoing relief and recovery efforts in partnership with local authorities and national agencies.

P158 million in direct assistance

During his visit, Marcos announced a P158 million financial package for Davao Oriental, coursed through the Office of the President (OP). The funding will cover rehabilitation efforts, emergency relief, and assistance for damaged public infrastructure and displaced families.

The provincial government will receive the largest share of P50 million, while the remaining amount will be distributed among several municipalities including Manay (P15 million), Banaybanay (P15 million), Lupon (P15 million), Tarragona (P10 million), Baganga (P10 million), Cateel (P10 million), Boston (P10 million), Caraga (P5 million), San Isidro (P5 million), Mati City (P10 million), and Governor Generoso (P3 million), depending on the severity of their damage and immediate needs.

Aid beyond Davao Oriental

The President also announced that Davao City will receive P15 million in aid, while Agusan del Sur will get P20 million. Other neighboring provinces, such as Davao de Oro, Davao del Norte, Davao Occidental, Agusan del Norte, Surigao del Norte, Surigao del Sur, and Dinagat Islands will each be granted P20 million to support their own earthquake response initiatives.

Marcos stressed that the assistance would continue beyond these initial releases, as more assessments are conducted across Mindanao.

Massive quake and aftershocks

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) reported that the powerful tremors originated near the Philippine Trench, about 10 kilometers off Manay’s coast. The quake triggered widespread panic across Davao Oriental and nearby regions, damaging infrastructure and disrupting livelihoods.

As of this writing, over 1,200 aftershocks have been recorded, with many strong enough to be felt in surrounding provinces. The Provincial Government of Davao Oriental, alongside Davao del Norte, has declared a state of calamity, enabling quicker access to emergency funds and aid distribution.

Initial reports indicate eight fatalities and at least 403 injuries, while more than 100,000 families were affected by the disaster. Hundreds of houses were destroyed or deemed unsafe, forcing families to seek refuge in evacuation centers. DEF