PBBM vows aid for flood-hit Davao

PRESIDENT Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. stated in a briefing that the central government will await final assessments from Provincial Local Government Units (PLGUs) before funding the rehabilitation of public infrastructure damaged by the shear line and low-pressure area (LPA) in the entire Davao Region.

Addressing congressmen and representatives from each province on Wednesday afternoon, February 7, 2024, the president said, “All of the other damages will still have to be assessed and then we will then have to make a plan, get it funded.”

Davao de Oro province was reported as the most severely affected, with 37,692 families impacted by floods, causing damage to 85 houses and losses totaling P122.50 million in the agriculture sector.

Davao del Norte had the highest rate of affected households (90,202), followed by Davao Oriental (72,412), Davao City (2,435), Davao Occidental (1,495), and Davao del Sur (181).

The weather system led to 158 flooded areas, and 78 landslides, affecting 204,417 families and 923,482 people in the region, according to authorities.

Data from January 29 to February 2 revealed a total of 232,683 affected families or 768,297 individuals in the region.

Davao del Norte had the highest number of affected families (120,894), followed by Davao Oriental (63,379), Davao de Oro (43,428), Davao City (4,083), and Davao Occidental (899).

While assessments are pending, Marcos assured an immediate response to affected families, stating, "As much as we can do for now is to provide shelter and support for those who have been displaced."

Following the briefing, Marcos issued an order for the immediate release of P265 million in assistance from the Office of the President to several provinces and cities in the region.

He visited Davao City on Friday, February 7, for various events, including the 125th founding anniversary of the Department of Transportation (DOTr), the signing of contract packages of the Davao Public Transport Modernization Project (DPTMP), distribution of the e-titles of the Department of Agrarian Reform’s (DAR) Support to Parcelization of Lands for Individual Titling (SPLIT) Project, and inauguration of the Davao City Bulk Water Supply Project. DEF