PBBM, VP Sara Duterte urge Filipinos to honor everyday heroes

MANILA — President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on Monday called on Filipinos to honor the country’s heroes by emulating their patriotism through service and compassion, as the nation marked National Heroes Day.

“I stand in solidarity with the entire Filipino people as we commemorate our National Heroes' Day. Today, we join the entire country in honoring the lives of exemplary Filipinos and Filipinas who selflessly offered themselves for the good of our nation,” Marcos said in his message.

The Chief Executive emphasized that the country’s historic struggles had forged both the legacy of the nation’s heroes and its destiny.

“Guided by conviction that arises from a deep love for country, they ventured into the fires of struggle through which their heroic legacy and the destiny of our nation were forged. Their sacrifice becomes the act through which the soul affirms its highest calling and the nation discovers its moral shape,” he said.

He underscored that the Philippines continues to produce heroes, not only on the battlefield but in everyday life.

“Among the enduring truths to be drawn from their stories is that nation-building is a constant and unrelenting endeavor, and that heroes and heroines are needed throughout the life of a country,” Marcos said.

“We are fortunate that the Inang Bayan (motherland) continuously gives rise to heroic individuals best exemplified by our farmers, fisherfolk, workers, teachers, soldiers, law enforcers, scientists, and countless ordinary men and women who, in extraordinary ways, fulfill their duties.”

“On this occasion, we extend our deepest gratitude and highest regard,” he added.

The President urged Filipinos to express patriotism not just in grand gestures, but in everyday acts of service and compassion.

“As we continue on our journey of nationhood, let us emulate their examples by manifesting our patriotism through acts of genuine service to our people. Through simple but meaningful acts of compassion to our brothers and sisters, we can be our generation's heroes, bringing forth the Bagong Pilipinas we aspire,” Marcos said.

In the meantime, Vice President Sara Duterte also gave her message, saying that on this day, the heroism of Filipinos who gave their lives and strength for the welfare of the Philippines is remembered, as their courage, greatness, and unity in achieving the country’s independence are honored.

“Sa pag-ikot ng panahon at sa pagtakbo ng ating kasaysayan, marami tayong mga bagong bayaning tahimik na nag-aalay ng lakas, talino, at pagsisikap para sa kapwa at sa bansa (As time passes and history unfolds, we now have new heroes who quietly devote their strength, knowledge, and efforts for others and for the nation),” the vice president stated.

She also emphasized paying tribute to AFP members who face danger every day to ensure the safety of our communities.

“Kinikilala din natin ang lahat ng mga guro, doktor, nars, at lahat ng mga frontline workers na nagsisilbi sa ating lipunan (We also recognize the teachers, doctors, nurses, and all frontline workers who tirelessly serve our society),” she said.

She also did not forget to mention thanking the Overseas Filipino Workers who are working hard, making sacrifices, and faithfully serving their families and the country in another country.

“Bigyang-pugay din natin ang lahat ng mga Pilipinong nagbigay ng dangal at papuri sa ating bansa. Sinasalamin nila ang kasipagan, katiyagaan, at katatagan ng mga Pilipinong hindi sumusuko sa anumang laban at tahimik na bumabangon para abutin ang tagumpay (We likewise honor all Filipinos who have brought pride and recognition to our nation. They embody the hard work, perseverance, and resilience of Filipinos who never give up in any battle and who silently rise to achieve success),” she said.

“Sa bawat Pilipinong lumalaban para sa pamilya, sa kapwa, at sa bayan, kayo ay bayani. Tayong lahat ay may kakayahan na baguhin ang takbo ng ating buhay at ng ating bansa. Pagpupugay ang alay ko sa bawat Pilipinong pumipili na maging bayani sa makabagong panahon (To every Filipino who fights for their family, for others, and for the country—you are heroes. Each of us has the power to change the course of our lives and our nation. I offer my salute to every Filipino who chooses to be a hero in today’s modern times),” she added.

National Heroes Day is observed every last Monday of August to honor Filipinos who fought for freedom and nationhood, from the revolutionaries against Spanish colonial rule to modern-day frontliners who continue to serve the country. PNA WITH CEA