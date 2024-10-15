PCA-Davao to launch project to support small oil palm farmers

THE Philippine Coconut Authority-Davao Region (PCA-Davao) affirmed its commitment to supporting the small oil palm farmers in the region starting in 2025 with its program ‘Small Holder Oil Palm Development Project’.

PCA-Davao Project Officer III Rhoieliza Recla discussed in the “Usapang Agrikultura” segment of Radyo Pilipinas Davao earlier this week that they are currently working on expanding the projects of the palm oil industry through additional oil plantations, particularly in Cateel, Davao Oriental.

“Bag-o pa na plantation na gina-establish karon naa na sa Cateel, 2025, naa mi target na dugangan tung natanom didtoa sa Cateel (There is a new plantation that is being established in Cateel. In 2025, we are targeting to increase the planted palm trees in Cateel),” Recla said, adding that aside from the establishment of additional agricultural plantation, they also vowed to promote and strengthen the coconut replanting in Compostela, Davao de Oro.

This initiative aims to sustainably grow the oil palm industry by producing, processing, and marketing oil palm products and byproducts to ensure food security, higher incomes, jobs, peace, and prosperity in rural areas.

As of October 2024, Recla said that almost 800 oil palm farmers in the provinces of the Davao Region have benefited from sustainable oil palm projects and other related oil and coconut production projects.

“Naa na tay 773 farmers na beneficiaries na natagaan na nato og mga planting materials and fertilizers (We already have 773 farmer beneficiaries that have been given planting materials and fertilizers),” she added.

Currently, the national government has strategically curated the Philippine Palm Oil Industry Roadmap 2024-2033 with an aim to develop into a vibrant, inventive, and self-sufficient sector that supports the coconut industry and offers advantages and a steady supply of vegetable oils for the country and export. This centralized roadmap will also be used as a guide when looking for funding for industry projects.

According to the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA), the country's oil palm production area is steadily growing, rising from 53,014 hectares in 2012 to 63,380.85 hectares in 2022. With 33 percent of the total area planted, Soccksargen leads the nation in production, followed by the Caraga Region with 27 percent.

There are currently 11 oil palm milling facilities in the country, with an hourly capacity of 275 metric tons. As the Philippines imports a lot of palm oil compared to its domestic supply, the domestic market consumes nearly all of the country's oil production. The largest palm oil import, totaling 1,150,000 MT, was noted in 2022. DEF