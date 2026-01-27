PCC approves water refilling price settlemen

THE Philippine Competition Commission (PCC) has approved a written proposal for settlement submitted by an association of water refilling station operators‑2025‑002‑SP. The Commission found that the written proposal adequately addressed the concerns raised in its earlier directives and has instructed the Enforcement Office to monitor the association’s compliance.

The association is composed of independently owned water refilling stations operating within a local market. The PCC’s investigation found that the group had previously coordinated pricing for certain water products and communicated these prices through public channels. Such conduct raised concerns under Section 14(a)(1) of the Philippine Competition Act (PCA), which prohibits agreements among competitors to fix prices. The parties were directed to cease the practice and subsequently opted to submit a settlement proposal under the PCC Rules of Procedure, which allow matters to be resolved prior to a final decision.

Under the approved settlement, the association and its members reaffirm that they have ceased the coordinated pricing practice and commit to making independent pricing and business decisions in accordance with competition law. The settlement also includes compliance-oriented measures such as public communication of their commitment to fair competition, cooperation with the PCC, participation in competition law education activities, and support for advocacy initiatives that promote consumer awareness and the benefits of competitive markets.

“This settlement demonstrates the Commission’s vigilance in addressing price‑fixing agreements that harm consumers and distort markets,” said PCC Chairperson Michael G. Aguinaldo. “By securing the commitments to cease anti‑competitive conduct and actively support our advocacy, we aim to restore fair competition and ensure that consumers benefit from competitive pricing and quality service,” he added.

The PCC reiterates that price-fixing agreements are prohibited under the PCA. Through settlements such as this, the Commission underscores its mandate to promote fair competition across all sectors while supporting compliance, fostering a level playing field, and ensuring that consumers benefit from choice, quality, and fair pricing. PR