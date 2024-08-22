PCCI urges DepEd to address skills mismatch, improve education system

THE Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI), through its Human Resource Development Foundation (HRDF), Inc., submitted policy recommendations to Department of Education (DepEd) Secretary Sonny Angara to revitalize the country's education system.

In a statement on Tuesday, the PCCI cited the need to align education outcomes with industry demands to address the persistent skills mismatch that hampers the competitiveness of the Filipino workforce.

The business group said among its recommendations were the enhancement of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) programs and strengthening partnerships between schools and businesses to foster on-the-job training opportunities.

The PCCI is also pushing for the amendment of the Enhanced Education Act to harmonize with the higher education curricula, promoting a multi-sectoral approach in early childhood education, and developing micro-credentialing to certify skills acquired through various forms of learning.

The recommendations were presented to Angara during a meeting led by PCCIHRDF President Alberto Fenix Jr. on Aug. 12.

Also present in the meeting were members of the Education Task Force (ETF), Philippine Normal University (PNU) president Bert Tuga, former Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) director general Irene Isaac, and PCCIHRDF executive director Marlon Miña.

“The Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the PCCI Education Task Force (ETF) members stand ready to discuss further and in more detail the ETF paper and work out possible executive and legislative actions," Finex said.

The PCCI also highlighted the need to invest in teacher training and integrate digital learning platforms to keep pace with global education trends.

It also urged the government to ensure adequate funding and infrastructure for these initiatives, particularly in underserved and rural areas, to promote equitable access to quality education.

The PCCI said these measures would help create a pipeline of talent that will meet the evolving needs of industries and drive long-term economic growth for the Philippines. PNA