PCDEB’s 23rd annual conference Enhances PH business education

Dr. Janine Sato-Betonio, president of PCDEB, said during her speech at the Grand Men Seng Hotel in Davao City on Wednesday, April 24, 2024, that PCDEB aims to provide relevant and contemporary development programs in business education to students

She said, “Its mission is to continuously create training, research, and extension initiatives to advance professional development programs in teaching business.”

She said that the conference's theme, “Embracing Educational Transformation Ecosystem in Reshaping Modern Business Education,” will strengthen collaboration among educators nationwide and foster positive community change.

“May this conference be a beacon inspiration and catalyst for transformative action,” she said.

Dr. Maria Rio A. Naguit, university president of The Rizal Memorial Colleges, Inc., praised PCDEB's efforts to enhance contemporary business education programs, encouraging educators to embrace educational transformation in reshaping the field.

“This motivates us educators not only to be active followers and recipients of change but, more importantly, to be spirited leaders as we take part in reshaping the state of business education the way we see fit based on our assessment and evaluation of the needs and demands of the present times,” Naguit said.

Last year's conference was held at BIG Hotel in Mandaue City, Cebu, with the theme “Digitization and Digitalization in Business Education: Opportunities and Challenges.”

The 23rd Annual National Conference is a three-day event running from April 24 to 26, 2024, attended by hundreds of deans and educators nationwide. RGP