PCG bares watercrafts now safe to travel

BOAT and other watercraft operations in Davao City resumed on Friday, February 6, 2026, following improved weather and sea conditions, the Philippine Coast Guard District Southeastern Mindanao (PCG-CGDSEM) announced.

In its Sea Travel Advisory No. 02, issued under the guidance of the Philippine Coast Guard National Headquarters and based on the latest monitoring by the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa), the Coast Guard said conditions are now generally safe for maritime travel.

“This Advisory is in effect until the next further notice from this Station in reference to the weather forecast from DOST-Pagasa,” the statement said.

The resumption of operations comes after several days of restricted sea travel caused by adverse weather conditions linked to Tropical Storm Basyang, internationally known as Penha. The Coast Guard reminded vessel operators and passengers to remain vigilant and strictly observe maritime safety regulations, as weather conditions may still change.

Tropical Storm Basyang

As of the latest Pagasa bulletin, the center of Tropical Storm Basyang was estimated to be in the vicinity of Bilar, Bohol (09.6°N, 124.1°E). By 11 a.m. on February 7, the storm is forecast to move over the coastal waters of Nueva Valencia, Guimaras.

Wind Signal No. 2 has already been lifted, but at least 32 provinces across Southern Luzon, the Visayas, and Mindanao remain under Wind Signal No. 1. Basyang is expected to traverse the southern portions of Bohol, Cebu, and Negros islands and may weaken into a remnant low over the Sulu Sea by Saturday evening.

Despite weakening, the storm and its remnant low are still expected to bring heavy to intense rainfall over Central and Western Visayas, the Negros region, northern Mindanao, and Palawan through the weekend. Pagasa also warned that a shear line could trigger moderate to heavy rains over the eastern and southern sections of Luzon.

Authorities cautioned that widespread flooding and landslides remain possible in several areas and urged the public to take all necessary measures to protect lives and property.

Measures in place

Earlier, various local government units in the Davao Region suspended classes as a precautionary measure amid the severe weather brought by Basyang.

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD)-Davao reported that it has prepositioned 91,807 family food packs for communities that may be affected by the storm. Lennon Remotigue, DSWD-Davao focal person for disaster response operations, management, information, and communication, said during a virtual press briefing on Wednesday that the agency has adequate supplies on hand.

Remotigue added that DSWD quick response teams are on standby to ensure immediate assistance to affected families as weather disturbances continue to impact parts of the country. DEF