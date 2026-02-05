PCG finds Trisha Kerstin wreck

THE Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) has confirmed the precise location of the sunken passenger ferry M/V Trisha Kerstin 3 in the waters off Baluk-Baluk Island, Basilan, as search and rescue (SAR) and recovery operations enter their second week. With the recovery of two additional bodies on Wednesday, February 4, 2026, the confirmed death toll has risen to 45, while 316 survivors have been accounted for, PCG announced.

The PCG Technical Diving Group (TDG) located the vessel approximately 1.8 nautical miles off Baluk-Baluk Island using side-scan sonar and other search technologies. In an official update, the PCG said technical divers “positively identified the wreck after clearly reading the vessel’s name, MV Trisha Kerstin 3, marked on the ship’s body” as they descended into the submerged remains.

“Dive operations are being conducted in accordance with the approved dive plan, with the objective of further assessing the vessel’s condition and supporting possible additional recovery efforts,” PCG stated in its latest official statement.

Recovery operations and body retrieval

According to the PCG, the two bodies recovered on Wednesday were found attached to the railings inside the wreck and were brought to the surface for proper handling. The remains have since been turned over to authorities for forensic work and identification.

PNP begins DNA identification efforts

In tandem with PCG retrieval efforts, the Philippine National Police (PNP) has begun DNA collection and testing to identify the recovered cadavers.

In a statement, PNP Chief Police General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said family members of victims have started providing samples to Scene of the Crime Operatives (Soco).

“We are closely coordinating with the Philippine Coast Guard and other agencies as we focus on proper collection, handling, and analysis of DNA samples provided by families… ‘Maraming factors ang pwedeng makaapekto sa identification process… But our Soco experts are trained and equipped to handle these cases professionally,’” Nartatez said.

M/V Trisha incident

To recall, the M/V Trisha Kerstin 3, a roll-on/roll-off passenger-cargo ferry operated by Aleson Shipping Lines, departed Zamboanga City on the evening of January 25, bound for Jolo, Sulu. It capsized and sank in the waters off Basilan in the early hours of January 26, prompting a massive multi-agency SAR response.

A timeline of early reports shows that initial death toll estimates were far lower than 15 confirmed dead as of January 26. Still, continued recovery operations over subsequent days significantly increased the count as more bodies were found and the wreck site was gradually located.

The Department of Transportation (DOTr) has grounded the entire fleet of Aleson Shipping Lines as part of a maritime safety and inspection audit while authorities investigate the causes of the sinking.

Officials have reiterated that locating the sunken ferry’s exact position will “significantly aid search, retrieval, and investigative operations”, with safety protocols in place for diving teams working at depths where visibility and underwater conditions remain challenging.

Continuing search and family support

Despite the grim recovery figures, authorities have emphasized the continuation of SAR efforts for the remaining missing persons and pledged to provide regular updates. Families of victims have been receiving support, including access to DNA testing and counseling services. DEF