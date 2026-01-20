PCG rescues 1, searches for 14 missing in Davao Gulf boat mishap

AUTHORITIES are now investigating and searching for motor banca believed to be carrying 15 individuals after it went missing while en route to Governor Generoso, Davao Oriental.

The Philippine Coast Guard District Southeastern Mindanao (CGDSEM) confirmed that the vessel, identified as MBCA Amejara, was reported missing on January 19, 2026, at around 3 p.m. It was last sighted in the waters off Sarangani, Davao Occidental. It reportedly had 15 people on board, composed of 11 passengers and four crew members.

Names of those onboard, as released by the Coast Guard office, are: Patrocinio Genita III, boat master; Christian Genita; Homer Bolasa; Christopher Bulis; Lanorias Porferio Jr.; John Julius Alcain; Jessie Tan; Jaime Tan; Steven Tan; Hector Emberga; Eariano Uyking; Anton Banzali; Levi Lao; Herwin Tan; and Ace Cortez.

As of the latest update, Christopher Bulis was already found off the waters of Barangay Laker, Sarangani.

According to the Police Regional Office-Davao Region (PRO-Davao), the motor banca departed from Sta. Ana Wharf in Davao City at around 8 a.m. on January 17. It was expected to arrive at its destination on January 19 but failed to reach Governor Generoso as scheduled.

The CGDSEM revealed that the vessel allegedly continued its voyage without securing proper clearance from the Coast Guard and had previously been prevented from sailing due to the absence of a required permit from the Maritime Industry Authority (Marina).

Following the report, authorities immediately launched a coordinated search and rescue operation involving the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO), Office of Civil Defense (OCD), CGDSEM, and the Philippine Navy.

In an advisory, CGDSEM urged all vessels, watercraft operators, and fisherfolk passing through Davao Gulf, particularly in the waters of Malita, Sta. Maria, and Don Marcelino, as well as near Balut Island, Sarangani Island, Jose Abad Santos, North Jose Abad Santos in Davao Occidental, and Governor Generoso in Davao Oriental, to maintain a vigilant lookout. Mariners who may sight the missing banca or any debris linked to it were advised to provide assistance when possible and immediately inform the nearest Coast Guard unit.

Authorities said sea and weather conditions during the period of travel were also being reviewed as part of the investigation.

Relatives of those onboard have been notified, while officials continue to appeal for public cooperation in the ongoing search.

CGDSEM emphasized that maritime safety regulations exist to prevent incidents such as this. In its closing advisory, the Coast Guard reminded the public that if waves are high and weather conditions are unfavorable, travelers should avoid sea voyages to prevent risking lives.

In its latest update on January 20, the maritime agency reported that one crew member, identified as Christopher Bulis, was successfully rescued from the motorbanca that capsized off the waters of Barangay Laker, Sarangani, and was later brought to the municipal waters of Jose Abad Santos (JAS), Davao Occidental.

As of press time, CGDSEM Commander Commodore Philipps Y. Soria said coordination with concerned Coast Guard stations and partner agencies remains ongoing.

“We assure the public that the Search and Rescue team will continue to intensify its efforts and do everything possible to locate the remaining passengers and ensure their safety,” Soria stated. DEF