PCG shifts Amejara operations from rescue to retrieval after 16 days

THE Philippine Coast Guard–Coast Guard District Southeastern Mindanao (PCG-CGDSEM) announced on Tuesday, February 3, 2026, that operations related to the missing MBCA Amejara have officially shifted from search and rescue (SAR) to search and retrieval, citing the improbability of human survival after more than two weeks at sea.

The decision was made following 16 consecutive days of search efforts since the vessel was reported missing on January 19 in the waters off the Davao Gulf. To date, only one survivor has been found, while six bodies have been recovered.

“Despite the exhaustive efforts to locate survivors including comprehensive surveys, shoreline and aerial searches in the affected areas in the Davao Region extending to Indonesian Area of Responsibility only one survivor and six bodies have been found along with line jackets, life jackets and other floating debris with Amejara markings,” CGDSEM Commander Commodore Philip Soria said during a special press conference at the Coast Guard Headquarters in Sasa, Davao City.

“After careful evaluation of all available information and operational conditions, it has been determined that the probability of survival is no longer feasible and such search and rescue operations are formally concluded,” the official added, noting that efforts will now focus on locating and recovering the remains of the passengers and crew in a manner that upholds respect and dignity.

However, Soria said search and retrieval operations may be temporarily suspended due to a low pressure area (LPA) affecting Mindanao’s coastal waters, including all sectors where SAR operations have been conducted since January 19.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) reported on February 3 that the LPA being monitored outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility had intensified into a tropical depression named “Basyang,” which is expected to enter PAR by Tuesday evening or early Wednesday morning, February 4.

“We are expecting a weather disturbance affecting our SAR (search and retrieval) area. Although we are transitioning to search and retrieval operations, we may temporarily suspend them because of the upcoming weather disturbance, so that we will not risk our SAR efforts and personnel,” Soria said.

The CGDSEM commander clarified that with the shift to search and retrieval, operational approaches will also change, noting that efforts will no longer be as extensive or urgent as during the rescue phase. He added that operations are now focused on Sector 7, covering the southwestern waters of Mindanao near the Indonesian maritime boundary, based on prevailing wind and current patterns that may have carried debris or remains to the area.

Investigations on liability

Soria said that they are also pursuing investigations to determine administrative and criminal liability surrounding the incident.

Amejara held a valid Certificate of Public Convenience (CPC) for travel between Davao City and the Island Garden City of Samal (Igacos), but did not secure a special permit or clearance for its voyage on the day it departed.

He added that accountability would be limited to those directly involved, including the ship owner, crew, and personnel on duty at the time of departure.

“Hindi immune dito ang ating personnel; they are also included in the consideration of administrative liability. If our investigators, may nakitang kapabayaan o pagkakamali sa mga tao na on duty that day, so kasama sila sa administrative liability and sanctions will be given to them also,” Soria said.

Passenger’s manifesto

According to the Coast Guard, the vessel’s trip report submitted at around 4 p.m. on January 17 was not approved. Authorities were later surprised to discover that the vessel still departed at approximately 8 p.m. the same day.

Of the 16 individuals onboard, only nine passengers were listed in the official manifest, while three additional passengers were not reflected in the records. The vessel was manned by four crew members, including the boat captain.

Six bodies were recovered between January 24 and 25, four of which were positively identified. Two bodies remain unidentified, while nine individuals, including the vessel’s owner, are still missing.

On January 28, the Philippine Consulate General in Manado, in coordination with the Philippine Embassy in Jakarta and the Department of Foreign Affairs–Office of Intelligence and Security Services, approved overflight clearance to expand SAR operations into nearby international waters.

Soria said that as of February 3, Indonesian authorities have yet to formally disclose information related to materials possibly linked to Amejara. The expansion of operations followed a report from the Indonesian Maritime Agency regarding a possible discovery connected to the capsized vessel.

Soria added that the report is still undergoing verification to determine whether the sighting involved human remains or just floating debris.

Davao Gulf’s geographic area

The most prominent island in the gulf is Samal Island (officially the Island Garden City of Samal), located just off the coast of Davao City. It is joined by smaller islands such as Talikud and Malipano, all situated within the wide expanse of the Davao Gulf, which opens southward into the Celebes Sea.

PCG explained that the Davao Gulf is a vast and largely open body of water, allowing winds and sea currents to carry floating debris and bodies far from their point of origin. Unlike enclosed bays, the gulf opens southward toward the Celebes Sea, exposing it to stronger currents that can push objects across wide distances over time.

Most of the bodies linked to the Amejara incident were recovered in waters between Maguling Point in Maitum, Sarangani, and the southwestern waters off Kiamba, Sarangani, areas that lie along the southern stretch of the gulf. Despite their distance from shore, authorities said these locations remain within Philippine maritime responsibility, underscoring how the gulf’s open and expansive nature plays a significant role in the movement of remains and debris. DEF