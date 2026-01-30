PCG verifies recovery in Indonesian waters

THE Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) said it is verifying information from Indonesian authorities regarding a possible finding that may be linked to the capsized motor banca Amejara, as search and rescue operations enter their 11th day.

The Coast Guard District Southeastern Mindanao (CGDSEM) said the information was relayed by the Indonesian Maritime Agency, but authorities have yet to confirm whether the reported recovery involves human remains or debris from the missing vessel.

CGDSEM Commander Commodore Philipps Soria disclosed the development during a special press conference on Friday, January 30, 2026, at the Coast Guard Headquarters in Sasa, Davao City.

“Meron nga dalawa na na-recover on the side of Indonesia. I-confirm pa namin if it is a body or a debris,” Soria said, adding that verification is still ongoing.

To support intensified search and rescue efforts, the Philippine Consulate General in Manado, through the Philippine Embassy in Jakarta and the Department of Foreign Affairs–Office of Intelligence and Security Services, approved an overflight clearance request on January 28. The clearance allows Philippine authorities to conduct aerial search operations within nearby international maritime areas.

Soria said search and rescue operations remain in effect, stressing that the Coast Guard has not shifted to retrieval operations due to the difference in operational protocols.

“Hindi pa tayo nag-switch to any type of operations. Different pa po kasi ang concept sa search and rescue sa sinasabi nating retrieval,” he said.

On its 11th day, the search expanded to what the Coast Guard identified as Sector 7, an operational patrol area near the waters off southwestern Mindanao and close to Indonesia, but still within the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone.

The Amejara was carrying 16 passengers and crew, initially reported as 15, many of whom were known figures in the business sector, professionals, and elite figures.

Of the passengers onboard, crew member Christopher Bulig was found alive on January 20, drifting between the municipal waters of Barangay Laker in Sarangani town and Jose Abad Santos, Davao Occidental. He remains the only survivor as of January 30.

Five bodies were recovered floating in the waters off Sarangani province on January 24, followed by a sixth on January 25. Four of the six fatalities have since been positively identified by their families, while nine individuals remain missing.

Authorities said search operations will continue as coordination with Indonesian counterparts remains ongoing to verify the latest findings and expand coverage in adjacent maritime areas. DEF