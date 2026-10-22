PCIC, GCash partner to speed up insurance payout for Filipino farmers

THE Philippine Crop Insurance Corporation (PCIC), in partnership with GCash, is making it easier for farmers to access their insurance payouts by providing a faster and more convenient way to receive and use indemnity payments through digital financial services.

Through this partnership, PCIC leverages the GCash Funds Disbursement Service (FDS) to deliver instant digital payouts as an alternative to traditional cheques. Farmers no longer need to travel long distances to encash cheques or attend distribution events, gaining direct, secure access to their funds via GCash.

PCIC and GCash are also issuing free co-branded PCIC x GCash Visa cards, giving farmers an accessible way to withdraw their insurance payouts from ATMs or pay directly at Visa-accepting merchants. This provides essential financial flexibility, ensuring uninterrupted access to emergency funds even when they do not have their mobile devices.

For many farmers who live far from cities and banking facilities, accessing insurance payouts through traditional channels can be costly and time-consuming. By bringing digital disbursement and card-based access closer to them, the partnership aims to make the process more convenient while helping farmers access financial support when they need it most.

"Our partnership with GCash enables PCIC to strengthen our existing services through practical digital solutions that make insurance more accessible and convenient for farmers, especially those in communities far from traditional banking facilities," said PCIC Business Development and Marketing Manager Israel De La Cruz.

The initiative highlights how digital financial services can make government assistance more accessible to Filipinos, particularly those in communities that face barriers to traditional financial services. Through GCash, farmers can have more convenient options for receiving and accessing funds without the need to rely solely on manual cheque distribution and bank encashment.

“At GCash, we believe that digital financial services can help make essential financial support more accessible to more Filipinos. Through our partnership with PCIC, we are providing farmers with more convenient ways to receive and use their indemnity payments, while the co-branded GCash Visa Card gives them added flexibility in accessing their funds,” said GCash Public Sector Head Chai Alano.

By combining digital fund disbursement with accessible card-based payment and cash-out options, GCash and PCIC are helping make financial assistance more convenient for farmers and supporting their recovery and participation in the digital economy.

For more information, visit https://www.gcash.com. PR