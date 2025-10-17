PDAO to file raps vs person falsifying PWD ID

THE Persons with Disability Affairs Office (PDAO) in Davao City announced that it will file charges against an individual who falsified a Person with Disability (PWD) identification card and urged the public to avoid dealing with fixers when securing government-issued IDs.

Atty. Redendo Martinez, head of PDAO, said the incident involving the fake PWD ID occurred at the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) office on Suazo Street, Davao City, on October 15, 2025. The individual, a 44-year-old resident of Purok 2, Ula, Barangay Tugbok, attempted to seek financial assistance using the falsified ID. However, the social worker assisting her grew suspicious of the document’s authenticity.

Fortunately, a representative from the City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO) was present at the DSWD office and was able to verify the ID. The CSWDO personnel then contacted PDAO to confirm its validity and later found that the ID was not registered under the individual’s name.

Martinez requested that the suspect be held at the DSWD office while he sought help from the Sta. Ana Police Station. PDAO then took custody of the individual, who is now detained at the said police station.

He said the accused refused to explain her reason for using the fake ID. However, her child later visited the PDAO office and explained that they obtained the falsified document while the family was confined at Davao Doctors Hospital and facing a large medical bill. According to the child, they sought help from a fixer who promised to reduce their hospital expenses by providing a PWD ID. When asked whether they could identify the fixer, the child said they could not.

Martinez said they will be filing charges for Falsification of Public Documents under Article 172 of the Revised Penal Code or Estafa, along with violations of Republic Act No. 9442, also known as the Amended Magna Carta for Disabled Persons.

“Kung pwede likayan nato ang pag-transact sa mga fixer. Muadto sa tamang opisina kay ang atoang opisina wala man nagapabayad sa PWD ID as long as ma-qualify ka,” he said in a phone interview with SunStar Davao on Thursday, October 16, 2025.

(Let’s not transact with fixers. Go to the proper office because we don’t charge anything for PWD IDs as long as you qualify.)

Martinez also warned fixers producing fake PWD IDs that they could face serious legal consequences, including imprisonment.

Fake vs authentic PWD IDs

Martinez explained that one of the distinguishing features of an authentic PWD ID is the countersignature of CSWDO Department Head Julie Dayaday. However, he noted that the font used on the fake ID closely resembled the official one, making it difficult to spot at first glance.

In this particular case, the PDAO was able to identify the fake ID because the listed disability was “physical disability,” yet the individual showed no visible signs of any such condition.

Second documented fake PWD ID case

Martinez shared that this was the second recorded case of a falsified PWD ID in Davao City as of October 2025. He clarified, however, that the first case involved a legitimate PWD who had sought the help of a fixer to expedite the issuance of their ID.

The individual reportedly paid the fixer ₱3,000 for the ID, even though PDAO issues it free of charge through proper channels. Since the person was a certified PWD, they were later issued a legitimate ID after the case was discovered.

When asked where the fake IDs were obtained, Martinez said that in both cases, the fixers were encountered near Davao Doctors Hospital.

Number of registered PWDs in Davao City

As of September 23, 2025, there are approximately 37,612 registered PWDs in Davao City with valid IDs issued by PDAO — a significant increase from 22,000 in 2024.

Martinez said the top three types of disabilities among registered PWDs are: Physical or orthopedic disabilities – around 10,000 cases; intellectual disabilities – about 4,000 cases; and cancer-related disabilities – roughly 3,000 cases.

He added that the number of registered PWDs is expected to continue increasing, especially with the recent passage of a local ordinance (now on its second reading) that allows PWDs to access financial assistance through registration with PDAO. RGP