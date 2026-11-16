PDAX offers retail dollar bonds

MANILA— The Bureau of the Treasury’s (BTr) Retail Dollar Bonds Tranche 3 (RDB 3) will be available to retail investors through the Philippine Digital Asset Exchange (PDAX), Inc. App, giving Filipinos direct, local access to USD returns. PDAX describes this as the first access for retail users to dollar-yielding products inside an all-in-one investment app.

The government-backed, US dollar-denominated bond will be offered by PDAX during its primary offering from November 19 to 24, 2026.

Through the PDAX app, investors can start with as little as $200, with no fees on the primary offering. The Philippine government shoulders the withholding tax on interest, so investors will receive their full scheduled interest payments.

“Filipinos should not need substantial wealth or a private banker to access dollar investments. With as little as $200, they can now invest in Philippine government dollar bonds directly through the PDAX App, diversify their savings, and earn regular dollar income,” Nichel Gaba, Founder and CEO of PDAX, stated.

Fully verified PDAX users can subscribe without visiting a branch or opening a separate US dollar savings account. Purchases can be funded with Philippine pesos, US dollars, or USD-denominated stablecoins through PDAX USD*, which converts these into a dollar balance used only within the PDAX platform. For direct US dollar bank transfers, a higher minimum amount of $1,000 is required.

The last tranche, RDB 2, was last offered in 2023 with rates of up to 5.75% per annum, making the primary offering period for RDB 3 a rare, limited-time opportunity that the BTr may close or adjust earlier than scheduled. The secondary market opens on the platform after the issuance date. Selling before maturity depends on market conditions.

“Making investing accessible isn’t just about lowering minimum investments. It’s about removing the complexity that has traditionally kept ordinary Filipinos out of financial markets. That’s what we're building at PDAX,” Gaba added.

PDAX is licensed by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) as a Virtual Asset Service Provider (VASP). It offers sovereign bond transactions through its subsidiary, PDAX Securities Inc. (formerly bonds.ph Inc.) in strict accordance with government financial and securities frameworks.

For more information, visit https://pdax.ph or download the PDAX App on Google Play or the Apple App Store.

All offer details and dates are subject to change by the Bureau of the Treasury. PR