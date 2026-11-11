PDEA-Davao: Davao City has country's costliest shabu

SHABU sells for as much as P10,000 a gram in Davao City, the highest street price in the country, because tight checkpoints make it hard to bring illegal drugs in, the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Davao Region (PDEA-Davao) said.

Benjamin Gaspi, PDEA-Davao regional director, maintained that only a small amount of illegal drugs enters Davao, during the Davao Peace and Security Press Corps briefing at The Royal Mandaya Hotel on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2026.

"Pagdating dito sa Davao ay umaabot ng mga 8,000, 9,000, 10,000 (pesos) depende sa hirap ng pagpasok ng droga (When it gets here to Davao, it reaches about 8,000, 9,000, 10,000 depending on how hard it is to bring in drugs)," Gaspi said, referring to the price per gram.

He put the national street price at P6,800 per gram, and said shabu sells for a little over P3,000 in Zamboanga, where drugs smuggled through the country's southern backdoor first land.

He said the price in Davao was about the same last year and in earlier years, sometimes reaching P10,000, and that the market sets it.

"Ang nagdidikta, ang market (It is the market that dictates)," he said.

"Hindi po kalakihan ang pumapasok dito sa Davao dahil nga po sa higpit ng mga checkpoints natin (What enters Davao is not large because of how strict our checkpoints are)," he said.

Gaspi's national figure matches that of Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla, who said on Nov. 4 that shabu now costs about P6,800 per gram nationwide, up from around P3,800 under the previous administration, and attributed the increase to a drop in supply.

Remulla spoke at a press conference after inspecting seized illegal drugs, which the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) streamed on its Facebook page.

97 operations

From January to Sept. 30, 2026, PDEA-Davao recorded 97 anti-drug operations across Davao Region, most of them with the police, in which about 146 people were arrested, and about three kilos of assorted drugs were seized, including shabu, marijuana, kush, ecstasy, and marijuana oil, Gaspi said.

He said Davao rarely yields drugs by the kilo, unlike Metro Manila, Central Visayas, Mimaropa and Central Luzon.

In a buy-bust in Monkayo, Davao de Oro on Oct. 31, a suspected drug den maintainer sold about one gram of suspected shabu to an undercover agent for P6,000, PDEA-Davao said in a social media post.

In the most recent operation reported by the Davao City Police Office (DCPO), Police Station 17 (Baliok), in coordination with PDEA-Davao, arrested a suspect known as "Choy" in a buy-bust in Purok Santiago, Barangay Indangan, at about 12:25 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 10, and seized about 17 grams of suspected shabu valued at P115,600, the DCPO said that day.

The briefing came ahead of Drug Abuse Prevention and Control Week this November, an annual observance led by the Dangerous Drugs Board, with this year’s theme “Nagkakaisang Pamilya at Pamayanan Laban sa Ilegal na Droga Para sa Ligtas at Malusog na Kinabukasan.”

Gaspi said PDEA-Davao has activities lined up for the observance with other law enforcement agencies and local governments, including training of trainers and lectures for students and barangays on the harm caused by illegal drugs. DEF