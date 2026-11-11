PDEA-Davao: No narco-politicians monitored

DESPITE documented attempts to smuggle illegal drugs into the Philippines through international shipments and trafficking routes reaching Mindanao, the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-Davao Region (PDEA-Davao) said it is not currently monitoring any major drug syndicates, clandestine drug laboratories, or narco-politicians in Davao City and the Davao Region.

PDEA-Davao Regional Director lawyer Benjamin Gaspi made the statement during the Davao Peace and Security Press Corps media briefing at The Royal Mandaya Hotel on Wednesday, November 11.

Gaspi said the agency's intelligence gathering and coordination with the intelligence community have not yielded reports of clandestine laboratories manufacturing illegal drugs in the region.

“Base sa among intelligence work, or intelligence gathering, or sa intelligence community, wala man ditong nare-report na mayroong clandestine laboratory being used in the manufacture of illegal drugs in Davao City or in Davao Region. Wala pong ganon,” he said.

He also dismissed allegations linking Davao to supposed illegal drug manufacturing operations, saying these remained unverified.

“So far sabi ng report natin ay allegation lang 'yun,” Gaspi said.

Asked whether major drug syndicates were operating in the region, he said PDEA-Davao had not identified any large organized drug groups in its current monitoring.

“So far wala kaming nakikitang mga drug, ah malaking drug group o drug syndicate dito sa Davao,” he said.

On alleged narco-politicians, Gaspi likewise said the agency had yet to receive reports identifying politicians involved in the illegal drug trade or using proceeds from drug activities to finance political campaigns or buy votes.

“Sa ngayon wala pang naire-report sa amin 'yung tinatawag na narcopoliticians,” he said.

He explained that narco-politics involves politicians allegedly participating in the proliferation of dangerous drugs and potentially using proceeds from illegal activities to finance their political ambitions.

“So far wala namang kaming namo-monitor pa na mga engaged in uh narcopolitics,” he added.

International shipments and Mindanao drug routes

However, national interdiction reports show that attempts to transport illegal drugs into the country through international parcels and cargo shipments continue.

In July 2026, the Bureau of Customs (BOC), in coordination with PDEA and the Philippine Postal Corporation, intercepted 39 inbound international parcels containing suspected dangerous drugs worth more than ₱41 million.

According to the BOC, five parcels from India contained approximately 4.3 kilograms of suspected shabu, while 34 other shipments from the United States, Spain, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom contained suspected marijuana and ecstasy.

The shipments were addressed to recipients in several parts of the country, including Metro Manila, Cavite, Laguna, Pampanga, Cebu, Cagayan de Oro, and Surigao. The confiscated substances were turned over to PDEA for laboratory examination and further investigation.

Earlier, in June 2026, Customs also reported intercepting 14 parcels containing suspected illegal drugs worth approximately ₱56 million. The shipments originated from countries in Asia, Europe, and the United States.

Meanwhile, in 2025 PDEA-Davao reported that some drug supplies entering the Davao Region could originate from outside the area, particularly Northern Mindanao, with possible sources traced to Malaysia and Indonesia.

The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) has also identified Mindanao as an important area in regional methamphetamine trafficking, particularly in connection with drug flows from Sabah, Malaysia, through the Sulu archipelago.

Anti-drug operations continue

Despite the absence of major syndicates and clandestine laboratories in its current monitoring, anti-drug operations in the region continue.

Last February 2026 PDEA-Davao reported that law enforcement agencies seized more than ₱197 million worth of illegal drugs across the Davao Region in 2025. The report also identified 131 drug-affected barangays out of the region's 1,162 barangays. DEF