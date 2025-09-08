Pdea-Davao strengthens IEC vs illegal drugs at schools

THE Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Davao Region (Pdea-Davao) has strengthened its school-based information drive against illegal drugs, reaching hundreds of public and private schools in the city since the start of the year.

PDEA-Davao spokesperson Noli Dimaandal reported that from January to June 2025, the agency has already conducted lectures in more than 200 schools across Davao City.

The initiative forms part of their preventive education program designed to raise awareness among students about the dangers of drug use.

On September 3, the agency held one of its biggest sessions yet at St. John Paul II College of Davao, where over 1,000 students participated.

According to Dimaandal, the event was supported by the Davao City Police Office (DCPO) and Task Force Davao, highlighting the inter-agency collaboration in promoting drug-free communities.

He explained that during the lectures, PDEA agents use an education drug kit to help students understand the different types of illegal substances commonly abused in the country. The sessions also cover topics such as the effects of drugs on health and society, drug identification, and the provisions of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Dimaandal added that the objective of the program is to equip the youth with proper knowledge about drugs, their harmful impact, and the legal consequences of involvement in drug use or trafficking. He emphasized that early awareness plays a crucial role in preventing drug dependency and abuse.

PDEA-Davao assured that similar activities will continue in the coming months, targeting more schools across Davao City to reinforce the national government’s campaign against illegal drugs through education and community involvement.

Impact of drug education programs

According to a 2025 study in Substance Abuse Treatment, Prevention, and Policy, about 14.1% of in-school Filipino adolescents reported current illicit drug use — comprising substances like cannabis, methamphetamine ("shabu"), ecstasy, rugby (contact cement), and cocaine. Male students had a higher prevalence of use (19.1%) compared to female students (8.6%).

Protective factors included having been taught where to get help for drug problems — an element directly addressed by PDEA’s school-based sessions — while risk factors included psychological distress, alcohol use, school truancy, and peer pressure.

These findings reinforce the importance of PDEA’s educational strategy: helping students know where to get help is statistically associated with lower rates of drug use.

The Department of Education (DepEd) has already incorporated drug prevention into its policies. Its 2021 Preventive Drug Education Program (PDEP) Curriculum Model integrates drug-related awareness across Kindergarten to Grade 12, forming a formal component of school education.

Historical discussions have also occurred around mandatory drug testing for students.

In 2018, PDEA proposed broader testing initiatives, but DepEd clarified in response that current laws allow drug testing only for secondary and tertiary students, and warned of the significant costs involved.

PDEA-Davao’s lectures, especially those teaching where to get help, align with proven protective factors that reduce youth drug use. These sessions bolster DepEd’s ongoing drug education curriculum, offering practical, agency-led supplements.

The involvement of police and task force units reflects a comprehensive, community-based approach to addressing drug issues.

Given the 14.1% drug-use prevalence among school-going adolescents, early and widespread awareness programs are essential in curbing further escalation.