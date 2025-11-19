PDEA: Drug testing in schools must follow national guidelines

THE Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency Regional Office-Davao Region (PDEA-Davao) clarified that schools may only conduct random drug testing among students if they comply with national policy requirements, foremost of which are a formal Memorandum of Agreement with PDEA and the written consent of parents or guardians.

Regional Director Edgar T. Jubay made the statement in a radio guesting earlier this week as the agency intensifies its anti-drug initiatives across the Davao Region, with a particular focus on the vulnerability of young people to peer influence and risky environments.

As part of PDEA’s ongoing demand reduction initiative, agency personnel have been visiting campuses to conduct room-to-room lectures, school forums, and anti-drug symposiums. These activities aim to educate students on the dangers of substance use and equip them with the awareness necessary to resist pressure and avoid harmful behavior.

Jubay added that PDEA continues to collaborate with teachers, school administrators, barangay anti-drug councils, and local government units to further strengthen early intervention strategies. Orientation sessions for school personnel are also being conducted to help identify behavioral red flags that may signal drug involvement among students.

Call for stronger community vigilance

Authorities have reiterated their call for parents, educators, youth groups, and community leaders to stay alert, emphasizing that constant guidance and open communication play a crucial role in protecting children and adolescents. Jubay stressed that the youth remain highly exposed to influences within their surroundings, heightening the need for active community monitoring.

Legal frameworks

Random drug testing in schools is supported by Republic Act 9165, which authorizes confidential and non-punitive testing for students in secondary and tertiary institutions as part of the country’s broader drug-prevention strategy. The law makes clear that results cannot be used to suspend, expel, or penalize learners; instead, students who may test positive must be provided with counseling, intervention, and rehabilitative support.

To guide implementation, the Department of Education issued national guidelines for random drug testing in secondary schools, ensuring that parents are properly notified, procedures follow strict protocols, and results are handled with full confidentiality. All testing must be conducted through DOH-accredited laboratories, the only facilities authorized to perform drug testing under Philippine law. The government also shoulders the cost of mandated tests under RA 9165, ensuring accessibility for all students.

These safeguards reinforce that school-based drug testing is intended as a child protection and public health measure, not a punitive one. As PDEA-Davao expands its education and prevention efforts, national policies continue to emphasize collaboration among schools, families, and communities in maintaining safe and drug-free learning environments. DEF