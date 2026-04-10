PDIC boosts deposit insurance awareness

AMID rush-hour traffic, queueing for a ride home, or running an errand to the neighborhood, sari-sari store, the Philippine Deposit Insurance Corporation (PDIC) launched a nationwide

out-of-home (OOH) advertising campaign to strengthen public awareness on depositor protection and reinforce public confidence in the stability of the financial system.

As part of the third-year run of its Multimedia Public Awareness Campaign (MPAC), the Corporation recognized these everyday moments as opportunities to educate the public on the proper way to save money.

Building trust through visibility and recall

Intended for broader national reach, the campaign utilizes multiple executions as touchpoints for Filipino savers from all walks of life. From large-format static and digital billboards along major thoroughfares in Metro Manila, Cebu City, and Davao City, to advertisements on buses and modern jeepneys, inside and outside Light Rail Transit (LRT) stations, static and moving signages in local communities, and TV placements in seaports and airports, the goal was to reach Filipinos where they live, work, travel, and commute. Through repeated exposure, the campaign delivers high visibility and sustains public recall of the importance of deposit insurance coverage for one’s savings in banks.

Simple, clear, and direct messages of protection

The messages on each material are designed to be simple, clear, and direct so they can be easily understood at a glance, with important keywords seemingly jumping out of the advertisements to direct the eye to the core message. This core message of keeping hard earned money safe in banks is delivered by relatable, everyday characters. Instead of relying on star power, the OOH campaign spotlights ordinary office workers, small business owners, regular travelers, and tricycle drivers as credible spokespersons to ground the message in lived experience and mirrored realities.

Through relatable scenarios and familiar voices, the campaign offers the assurance that both large and small incomes are protected when saved in banks, as people pass through main roads and residential streets. It also delivers a fair warning to keep money safe while in high traffic areas and brings the public on a journey through a series of installations that ask the questions, “Para saan ang ipon mo?” (What are you saving for?) and “Anong ‘P’ ang nagbibigay proteksyon sa pera mo?” (What ‘P’ provides protection for your money?). Ultimately, PDIC’s OOH campaign turns everyday journeys into impactful reminders on why choosing to save in banks is the best option.

Apart from OOH materials, the nationwide multimedia campaign also includes major executions through television and radio commercials. The campaign’s overall reach is further expanded through a digital campaign, explainer videos, and search engine marketing (SEM). Social media posts amplified key messages through digestible content, while the explainer videos provided ready-to-play, easy-to-understand materials for the conduct of PDIC’s public engagements on-ground, through advocacy and information dissemination. The SEM campaign further strengthened PDIC's online visibility, ensuring that individuals seeking information about saving in banks and depositor protection could easily access accurate and reliable content.

Through the various executions of PDIC’s public awareness campaign, the state deposit insurer demonstrates its commitment to advancing financial literacy, strengthening depositor confidence, and ensuring that the public is well informed about the protection that deposit insurance provides for their hard-earned savings. PR