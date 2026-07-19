PDIC, DICT boost digital transformation

THE Philippine Deposit Insurance Corporation (PDIC) formalized its first partnership with the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) through the ceremonial signing of the agencies’ Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) during the PDIC's 63rd Anniversary Program on July 1, 2026, at the PDIC Chino Building in Makati City.

This partnership highlights the shared goal of the PDIC and DICT to foster innovation in the delivery of public service and accelerate digital modernization in government.

Signing the MOU were PDIC President and CEO Roberto B. Tan (center) and DICT Undersecretary for E-Government, David L. Almirol, Jr. (second from right). Witnessing the signing were PDIC Vice President Renar M. Gonzales (Information Technology Group) (leftmost), PDIC Board Director Imelda C. Tiongson, and DICT Director and Officer-in-Charge Geraldine T. Bucog (Government Digital Transformation Bureau).

The Philippine Deposit Insurance Corporation (PDIC) strengthened its commitment to digital transformation and improved public service delivery through the ceremonial signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) on July 1, 2026, during the PDIC's 63rd anniversary celebration held at the PDIC Chino Building in Makati City.

This partnership marks the first collaboration between the two agencies and underscores their shared commitment to supporting the National Government's information and communications technology (ICT) development agenda.

Under the MOU, the DICT will provide technical expertise and assistance in the assessment of PDIC's current applications and systems and provide strategic recommendations for its improvement. As part of the e-Government objectives, this collaboration also aims to achieve interoperability, synchronization, and integration of each other's respective systems and applications, while ensuring that PDIC's digital channels are aligned with the National Government's ICT standards and frameworks.

Making PDIC’s services available through the eGovPH app will significantly expand the Corporation’s digital reach to nearly 60 million registered users. This integration enhances the PDIC’s capability to deliver its services more efficiently and more conveniently.

Further, the inter-agency partnership aims to strengthen PDIC’s ICT systems by reinforcing its cybersecurity measures and aid in the development of additional applications and systems beneficial to the Corporation’s operations.

"Through these efforts, we are not simply adopting technology but strengthening how we deliver our mandate," explained PDIC President and CEO Roberto B. Tan on the importance of being on par with the National Government's digital priorities.

For his part, DICT Undersecretary Almirol expressed support of this milestone collaboration, stating, "I’m proud to reaffirm the DICT’s unconditional support to the PDIC family. Our shared vision is clear: to build a synchronized, efficient, citizen-centered government."

This forward-looking partnership reflects the PDIC's continued efforts to embrace digital technologies in support of its mandate to protect depositors and strengthen public trust in the Philippine banking system by enhancing operational efficiency and responding to the evolving needs of its stakeholders. PR