PDIC highlights risk-based assessment system for banking stability

AS BANKS rapidly embrace digital technologies, one thing remains unchanged: public trust is the cornerstone of a stable financial system. While innovation is reshaping financial services, confidence that bank deposits are safe continues to underpin the strength and resilience of banking institutions.

In its latest engagement with the banking industry at the 52nd Annual Convention of the 42-member Chamber of Thrift Banks, PDIC highlighted its efforts to reinforce financial stability through the development of RBAS, a major reform that promotes sound governance, stronger risk management, and greater fairness in deposit insurance.

PDIC General Counsel Maria Antonette Brillantes-Bolivar also emphasized the importance of sound governance and prudent risk management in sustaining depositor confidence amid rapid technological change.

Developed in collaboration with the World Bank Group, RBAS marks a significant shift from the current flat-rate assessment scheme. Currently, banks pay a uniform assessment of one-fifth of one percent of their total deposit liabilities. Under RBAS, premium rates will instead reflect each bank's individual risk profile, taking into account its financial condition, governance, and risk management practices.

The principle behind the reform is simple: banks that manage risks responsibly should be recognized for doing so. Rather than increasing the industry's burden, RBAS is designed to encourage prudent risk management while helping build a stronger and more resilient banking system.

The reform is particularly relevant to the thrift banking sector, which serves more than 10.4 million deposit accounts nationwide. As key providers of financial services to households, entrepreneurs, and small and medium enterprises, banks play an important role in advancing financial inclusion. The PDIC emphasized that by combining technological innovation with strong community presence, especially thrift banks can continue expanding access to formal financial services across the country.

To support a smooth transition, the PDIC will conduct a one-year shadow run before full implementation. This period will allow banks to understand how the framework evaluates their operations, identify areas for improvement, and strengthen their risk management systems before the new premium assessments take effect.

Recognizing the sensitivity of supervisory information, the Corporation assured banks that RBAS incorporates strict confidentiality measures covering bank-specific assessments, simulated scores, and risk ratings. The framework also includes mechanisms for review, clarification, and periodic recalibration to ensure it remains responsive to evolving industry conditions.

The RBAS reflects the PDIC's commitment to innovation and alignment with international best practices. The framework is consistent with the Core Principles for Effective Deposit Insurance Systems established by the International Association of Deposit Insurers (IADI). These principles require deposit insurers to have access to timely and relevant information, maintain meaningful differentiation among risk and premium categories, ensure transparency in premium calculations, protect confidentiality of institution-specific ratings, and regularly review and update the system.

Ultimately, RBAS will be more than a new assessment framework but an investment in a stronger deposit insurance system that benefits banks, depositors, and the broader economy. As General Counsel Bolivar emphasized, “RBAS is not about imposing additional burden on banks. It is about creating greater fairness, stronger incentives, and a more resilient banking system, one that benefits the millions of Filipino savers we all serve.” PR