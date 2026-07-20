PDIC launches website, e-portal to expand online services

THE Philippine Deposit Insurance Corp. (PDIC) has launched a redesigned corporate website and its first electronic portal, MyPDIC, as part of its digital transformation efforts to make its services more accessible, efficient, and client-focused.

The agency unveiled the new platforms during its 63rd anniversary celebration on July 1 at the PDIC Chino Building in Makati City.

"These platforms will make our services more accessible, efficient, and responsive to the needs of the public," PDIC President and CEO Roberto B. Tan said.

Department of Information and Communications Technology Undersecretary for E-Government David L. Almirol Jr. welcomed the initiative, saying it reflects the government's push to modernize public services through technology.

"The MyPDIC e-portal is a concrete example, a testimony, that modernization can actually happen. It's not just about innovation. It's about bringing government services closer to the people," Almirol said.

The redesigned website features a modern, user-friendly interface that provides easier access to information on deposit insurance, corporate issuances, public advisories, procurement projects, and other services.

Integrated into the website is MyPDIC, a secure one-stop online platform that allows clients to complete transactions without visiting a PDIC office.

The e-portal connects with the agency's existing systems and serves banks, depositors, borrowers of closed banks, asset buyers, and job applicants.

Bank representatives can receive notices and advisories, submit regulatory reports, monitor audit status, request certifications, PDIC decals and standees, and schedule briefings and orientations.

Depositors of closed banks can update their records, file and track deposit insurance claims, and receive email notifications on the status of their applications.

Borrowers of closed banks can view loan account information, check outstanding balances, make payments, and request documents such as statements of account, certificates of full payment, and cancellations of mortgages. They can also download application forms for the Closed Bank Loan Incentive Program.

Asset buyers can browse available properties, participate in electronic bidding, and upload bidding requirements through the portal.

Job applicants can search for vacancies, submit application documents, and monitor the status of their applications online.

PDIC said the mobile-responsive platform was designed to accommodate future enhancements and additional digital services as the agency responds to evolving stakeholder needs and technological advances.

The agency said the launch supports its continuing efforts to modernize operations, improve efficiency, and strengthen compliance with the national government's digitalization initiatives. PR