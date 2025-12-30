PDIC, OGCC ink partnership to enhance depositor protection

THE Philippine Deposit Insurance Corporation (PDIC) and the Office of the Government Corporate Counsel (OGCC) reaffirmed their commitment to expand their long-standing collaboration with the ceremonial signing of a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) for the provision of special legal services by the latter to the PDIC.

Represented by PDIC President and CEO Roberto B. Tan and Government Corporate Counsel Solomon M. Hermosura, the MOA was signed in simple ceremonies held at the PDIC Chino Building in Makati City on December 16, 2025.

Under the MOA, the OGCC will assign a dedicated legal team to provide legal assistance and representation to the PDIC. Its services will include, among others, the enforcement of the Corporation’s rights; representation in mediation and arbitration proceedings; advisory on regulatory compliance and major procurement projects; legal risk assessments; the conduct of preliminary and formal investigations in administrative cases; and the preparation and filing of foreclosure petitions.

PDIC President Tan said that the partnership will enable the Corporation to navigate complex legal challenges while allowing it to focus on delivering impactful programs and services to the depositing public and the country’s financial system.

Meanwhile, GCC Hermosura expressed full support for the collaboration, noting that the OGCC exists to support government-owned and controlled corporations. In the case of the PDIC, he said, the partnership provides an opportunity for the OGCC to help preserve confidence in the banking system, a key pillar of a stable economy.

Both agencies expressed optimism that the agreement will contribute to nation-building and help ensure a stable financial system. PR