PDIC to auction 240 residential lots via e-bidding

MANILA – The Philippine Deposit Insurance Corp. (PDIC) will auction 240 vacant residential lots in Tiaong, Quezon, through an electronic public bidding on Aug. 19-20.

Interested buyers may submit bids through the PDIC e-bidding portal from 9 a.m. on Aug. 19 until 1 p.m. on Aug. 20. The opening of bids is scheduled at 2 p.m. on Aug. 20.

The properties are located in Greenville Subdivision in Barangay Lusacan, Tiaong, with minimum disposal prices ranging from ₱119,000 to ₱1 million.

PDIC said the subdivision is near schools, the Tiaong Municipal Hall, and other commercial establishments, making it attractive for both homebuyers and investors.

The state deposit insurer also cited the South Luzon Expressway Toll Road 4 (SLEX TR4), which passes through Tiaong, as a key factor expected to boost the area’s accessibility and long-term property values.

Interested buyers may view the property catalogue, bidding procedures, and requirements, and submit bids through the official PDIC e-bidding portal. Participation requires a one-time registration, which also allows users to join future PDIC asset auctions.

PDIC said all properties will be sold on an “as-is, where-is” basis.

The agency urged prospective buyers to conduct due diligence, including verifying the condition and ownership of the properties, and to carefully review the Conditions of Bid before submitting offers.

Participants bidding on behalf of another person or an organization may also download the pro forma Special Power of Attorney or Secretary’s Certificate free of charge through the e-bidding portal.

PDIC said proceeds from the sale of its corporate assets will be added to the Deposit Insurance Fund, which finances valid deposit insurance claims.

For inquiries, interested buyers may contact the PDIC Public Assistance Department via its toll-free hotline or send messages to the agency’s email address or official Facebook pages. PR