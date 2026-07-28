Davao

PDIC to offer 59 VisMin properties for e-bidding

PDIC issues revised appeals process for denied claims
(From PDIC's Facebook)
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THE Philippine Deposit Insurance Corporation (PDIC) is set to offer for sale 59 properties  based in the Visayas and Mindanao regions through electronic public bidding (e-bidding)  at https://assetsforsale.pdic.gov.ph on August 26 to 27, 2026. The submission of bids  begins at 9:00 am on August 26 and closes at 1:00 pm on August 27, with the opening of  bids set at 2:00 pm on the same day. 

Three of these properties are prime commercial assets located in the municipalities of  Lugait and Naawan, Misamis Oriental. Lugait is strategically situated in an industrial  corridor, with major manufacturing and processing facilities present to boost support  services. Naawan, meanwhile, is an emerging, high-potential destination in coastal  Misamis Oriental that offers expansion opportunities for businesses and investments.  

The e-bidding will also offer 56 other assets, comprising 23 vacant agricultural lots, one  agricultural property with improvements, 20 vacant residential lots, nine residential  properties with improvements, two agricultural/residential vacant lots, and one  agricultural/residential property with improvements, areas of which range from 92 square  meters to 12.4 hectares, offering options for individual buyers, developers, agribusiness  investors, and commercial enterprises alike. Properties in the Visayas are located in Aklan,  Antique, Bohol, Capiz, Cebu, Iloilo, Leyte, Negros Occidental, and Negros Oriental.  Meanwhile, the Mindanao-based assets are located in Agusan del Norte, Davao del Sur,  Misamis Occidental, Misamis Oriental, Sultan Kudarat, and Zamboanga Sibugay. 

The public bidding is open to all qualified buyers who register through the PDIC’s e-bidding  portal. Prospective buyers are encouraged to complete the one-time registration at  https://assetsforsale.pdic.gov.ph/Account/Register to participate in the said public e bidding and future asset disposal activities. Interested buyers can also access the  complete property catalogue, detailed property information, bidding guidelines, and  documentary requirements through the same portal. Participants bidding on behalf of  another individual or an organization may likewise download the prescribed Special Power  of Attorney and Secretary's Certificate forms from the e-bidding portal. 

Properties are sold on an as-is-where-is basis and as such, bidders are encouraged to  perform comprehensive due diligence covering property condition, status, and ownership 

prior to submitting bids. Participants are also reminded to review the Conditions of Bid  posted on the portal to ensure full compliance with established procedures. 

Successful bidders for agricultural properties are required to submit two key documents  within fifteen (15) days of the e-bidding event: an Affidavit of Aggregate Landholdings and  a certification from the local Department of Agrarian Reform’s Provincial Agrarian Reform  Officer (PARO). The PARO certification must verify that the property is not subject to the  Comprehensive Agrarian Reform Program (CARP) and that no Emancipation Patent or  Certificate of Land Ownership Award has been issued. Additionally, the Affidavit must  confirm that the bidder’s total landholdings, including the acquired property, remain within  the five-hectare legal limit. Standardized templates for both documents are available for  download via the Download Center at https://assetsforsale.pdic.gov.ph. 

As the statutory receiver, the PDIC liquidates the remaining assets of closed banks to  maximize recoveries and help settle claims of closed bank creditors, including depositors  with uninsured deposits. Proceeds from the sale of closed bank-owned properties go  directly to a fund that the Corporation manages for these closed banks to settle creditors’  claims, while revenues from the sale of corporate assets are added to the Deposit  Insurance Fund, the funding source for valid deposit insurance claims. 

For more information on the e-bidding, interested buyers within Metro Manila may contact  the PDIC Public Assistance Department at (02) 8841-4141 during office hours. Those  outside Metro Manila may call the PDIC toll-free hotline at 1-800-1-888-PDIC or 1800-1- 888-7342, also during office hours. Inquiries may also be sent via e-mail at  pad@pdic.gov.ph or private message on PDIC’s Assets for Sale Facebook page  (@PDICAssetsforSale) or PDIC’s official Facebook page (@OfficialPDIC). PR

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