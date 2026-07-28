PDIC to offer 59 VisMin properties for e-bidding

THE Philippine Deposit Insurance Corporation (PDIC) is set to offer for sale 59 properties based in the Visayas and Mindanao regions through electronic public bidding (e-bidding) at https://assetsforsale.pdic.gov.ph on August 26 to 27, 2026. The submission of bids begins at 9:00 am on August 26 and closes at 1:00 pm on August 27, with the opening of bids set at 2:00 pm on the same day.

Three of these properties are prime commercial assets located in the municipalities of Lugait and Naawan, Misamis Oriental. Lugait is strategically situated in an industrial corridor, with major manufacturing and processing facilities present to boost support services. Naawan, meanwhile, is an emerging, high-potential destination in coastal Misamis Oriental that offers expansion opportunities for businesses and investments.

The e-bidding will also offer 56 other assets, comprising 23 vacant agricultural lots, one agricultural property with improvements, 20 vacant residential lots, nine residential properties with improvements, two agricultural/residential vacant lots, and one agricultural/residential property with improvements, areas of which range from 92 square meters to 12.4 hectares, offering options for individual buyers, developers, agribusiness investors, and commercial enterprises alike. Properties in the Visayas are located in Aklan, Antique, Bohol, Capiz, Cebu, Iloilo, Leyte, Negros Occidental, and Negros Oriental. Meanwhile, the Mindanao-based assets are located in Agusan del Norte, Davao del Sur, Misamis Occidental, Misamis Oriental, Sultan Kudarat, and Zamboanga Sibugay.

The public bidding is open to all qualified buyers who register through the PDIC’s e-bidding portal. Prospective buyers are encouraged to complete the one-time registration at https://assetsforsale.pdic.gov.ph/Account/Register to participate in the said public e bidding and future asset disposal activities. Interested buyers can also access the complete property catalogue, detailed property information, bidding guidelines, and documentary requirements through the same portal. Participants bidding on behalf of another individual or an organization may likewise download the prescribed Special Power of Attorney and Secretary's Certificate forms from the e-bidding portal.

Properties are sold on an as-is-where-is basis and as such, bidders are encouraged to perform comprehensive due diligence covering property condition, status, and ownership

prior to submitting bids. Participants are also reminded to review the Conditions of Bid posted on the portal to ensure full compliance with established procedures.

Successful bidders for agricultural properties are required to submit two key documents within fifteen (15) days of the e-bidding event: an Affidavit of Aggregate Landholdings and a certification from the local Department of Agrarian Reform’s Provincial Agrarian Reform Officer (PARO). The PARO certification must verify that the property is not subject to the Comprehensive Agrarian Reform Program (CARP) and that no Emancipation Patent or Certificate of Land Ownership Award has been issued. Additionally, the Affidavit must confirm that the bidder’s total landholdings, including the acquired property, remain within the five-hectare legal limit. Standardized templates for both documents are available for download via the Download Center at https://assetsforsale.pdic.gov.ph.

As the statutory receiver, the PDIC liquidates the remaining assets of closed banks to maximize recoveries and help settle claims of closed bank creditors, including depositors with uninsured deposits. Proceeds from the sale of closed bank-owned properties go directly to a fund that the Corporation manages for these closed banks to settle creditors’ claims, while revenues from the sale of corporate assets are added to the Deposit Insurance Fund, the funding source for valid deposit insurance claims.

For more information on the e-bidding, interested buyers within Metro Manila may contact the PDIC Public Assistance Department at (02) 8841-4141 during office hours. Those outside Metro Manila may call the PDIC toll-free hotline at 1-800-1-888-PDIC or 1800-1- 888-7342, also during office hours. Inquiries may also be sent via e-mail at pad@pdic.gov.ph or private message on PDIC’s Assets for Sale Facebook page (@PDICAssetsforSale) or PDIC’s official Facebook page (@OfficialPDIC). PR