PDRRMO-DavOr continues to monitor calamity-prone areas despite El Niño

DESPITE the peak of the El Niño phenomenon, the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) of Davao Oriental vowed to continue monitoring calamity-prone areas in their jurisdiction.

According to the latest data from the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa), four geographic locations in the Municipality of Tarragona, Davao Oriental are under alert warning.

These are Barangay Sibajay, Boston, Sitio Sagasa, and Barangay Dadong which were recently affected by the heavy rains caused by the Inter Tropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) and other weather systems.

According to Ricky Lubiano, an official from PDRRMO-Davao Oriental, the government unit and disaster agency of Tarragona have already taken appropriate steps to prepare, monitor, and carry out other vital steps in case of an emergency.

This includes the immediate activation of evacuation centers in several vulnerable areas.

"Naa na ni preparation ang mga LGU ug atong MDRMO panahon sa emerhensiya,” (The LGUs and our MDRMO are already prepared during the emergency),” he said.

For May, Pagasa announced that the Philippines may see up to two tropical cyclones develop or enter its area of responsibility. One possible typhoon track could see a storm approach the Philippine landmass before moving away.

“One or two cyclones are possible to form or enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility this month,” Pagasa weather specialist Rhea Torres said in a press conference earlier this week. DEF