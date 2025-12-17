Peace 911 holds dressmaking training for IPs

AS PART of its thrust to empower Indigenous Cultural Communities, the Davao City Peace 911, in partnership with Tesda Davao City District Office, conducted a five-day dressmaking training for Indigenous Peoples (IPs) from December 8 to 12, 2025 in Barangay Baganihan.

Twenty-nine participants from the Bagobo Tagabawa, Obu Manuvu, Matigsalug, and Ata tribes took part in the activity where they were provided basic sewing competencies and practical skills that can be applied for livelihood opportunities, while also supporting the preservation of traditional cultural designs.

“This five-day Dressmaking Training has provided more than technical skills in sewing, pattern-making, and garment construction. It has opened new opportunities, strengthened your confidence, and established a solid foundation for livelihood and cultural expression. The garments you produced demonstrate your talent, patience, and commitment to bringing the traditions of your tribes toward greater possibilities,” Atty. Jonah Margarette F. Presto, Acting Head of Peace 911, said.

Sewing kits donated by Therma South, Inc. were also distributed to the partcipants during the culmination program on December 12.

In a message read by Joyce Tugap, Peace 911’s Acting Head Atty. Jonah Margarette F. Presto extended her highest commendation and appreciation to the participants of the activity.

“Your presence, discipline, and eagerness to learn reflect your courage and determination to uplift your personal well-being and contribute to the development of your communities,” she said.

“As you complete this training today, may the skills you have gained serve as a guide as you continue building your chosen livelihood. We trust that you will grow further and that the knowledge you now carry will create greater opportunities for your families and your communities,” Presto added. CIO