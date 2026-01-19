Peace adviser lauds BTA over BARMM redistricting law

PASIG CITY — Presidential Peace Adviser Sec. Carlito G. Galvez Jr. welcomed the Bangsamoro Parliament’s passage of a new districting law and congratulated the Bangsamoro Transition Authority (BTA) for heeding the call of the Bangsamoro people to have the first regular parliamentary elections in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM).

The passage of Parliament Bill No. 415 in a special session on January 12 is seen as a major step by the BTA towards establishing a fully functioning, representative, and democratic government in the Bangsamoro, anchored on the provisions of the Comprehensive Agreement on the Bangsamoro (CAB).

“The passage of a legally-compliant redistricting law reflects the BTA’s resolve to uphold democratic principles, ensure inclusive representation, and realize the aspirations of our Bangsamoro brothers and sisters for self-governance,” Galvez said.

“The law’s passage aligns with the peace, reconciliation and peace agenda of the Marcos Administration, and its commitment to uphold its deliverables under all signed Bangsamoro peace agreements," he added.

The redistricting law, approved on third and final reading after extensive deliberations that lasted till the wee hours of Tuesday, defines 32 single-member parliamentary districts across the BARMM, fulfilling a key legal requirement for the conduct of the parliamentary elections scheduled in March 2026.

Without an approved districting framework, the Commission on Elections (COMELEC) cannot proceed with its preparations to hold the polls as required under the Bangsamoro Organic Law (BOL) and the directive of the Supreme Court.

“We thank BARMM Chief Minister Abdulraof Macacua for certifying this bill as urgent and for Parliament Speaker Mohammad Yacob for his crucial role in shepherding the Bangsamoro Parliament and ensuring the passage of the law,” Galvez said.

According to the peace adviser, the BTA’s actions demonstrate its unwavering resolve to comply with its commitments under the political track of the CAB, and carrying out the interim government’s responsibility to its 4.5 million constituents.

“By acting with a greater sense of urgency and responsibility, the Bangsamoro Parliament has been able to address a pressing concern that once threatened to delay the full democratic transition of the BARMM,” he noted.

“This development demonstrates the maturity of the Bangsamoro government, particularly its determination to bring long-lasting peace, sustainable development, and greater political stability to the region,” he stressed.

Galvez has repeatedly emphasized that the forthcoming BARMM elections will not only be a political exercise but, more importantly, “will set the crucial underpinnings for peace, legitimacy, and people’s participation to deeply take root in the Bangsamoro.”

He reiterated that holding credible elections is essential to sustaining and building on the gains of the Bangsamoro peace process and strengthening democratic governance in the region.

“The BARMM parliamentary elections will be a testament to the transformative power of the ballot in shaping the people’s future,” Galvez said.

“When citizens are empowered to elect their leaders, it reinforces trust in government institutions, strengthens the foundations of democratic governance, and embeds the principles of peace and unity in the fabric of society,” he added.

The law’s approval comes amidst past legal challenges that threatened to set back the Bangsamoro region’s electoral timeline, including the Supreme Court’s earlier rulings that voided previous redistricting measures for failing to meet constitutional requirements.

“There have been setbacks and legal challenges. But they have been met with resolve and a renewed commitment to do what is right and lawful. The BTA has risen to the occasion, and this should reinforce public trust in the peace process,” Galvez said.

He explained that the law’s enactment ensures that parliamentary districts are drawn in accordance with legal standards of contiguity, compactness, and equitable representation, which are key benchmarks under both the BOL and the Supreme Court’s guidance.

While acknowledging the significance of the BTA’s passage of the redistricting law, Galvez reminded stakeholders that continued cooperation is essential as the BARMM gears up for the elections.

“This achievement must be matched by collaborative efforts from the national and Bangsamoro governments, civil society, and citizens of the BARMM to ensure that the upcoming elections are peaceful, inclusive, and reflective of the Bangsamoro’s aspirations,” he said.

Galvez also reiterated his longstanding call for Congress to set the election date formally and for all sectors to support logistical preparations and voter education, ensuring that the electoral exercise will be credible and participatory.

He concluded that the passage of the BARMM redistricting law “is a testament to the resilience of the Bangsamoro people and their leaders in pursuing a path toward democratic self-governance.”

“Today, we celebrate another major stride towards peace, representation, and integrity in governance. May this achievement inspire us even more to work tirelessly for an enduring peace in the Bangsamoro wherein no one is left behind,” Galvez said. PR