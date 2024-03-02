Peace and order refresher seminar for brgy tanods

THE peace and order seminar, held at Ayala Malls Abreeza on February 28, 2024, served as a refresher for barangay tanods in the first district of Davao City, according to Stella Acosta, chief of staff at the Office of Councilor Atty. Luna S. Acosta.

During the Habi at Kape event, Acosta said that tanods from all barangays in the first district were invited to participate in the seminar that aims to refresh newly appointed tanods and equip them with essential knowledge and strategies.

"Itong peace and order na seminar for barangay tanods is a reviewer or refresher for the newly appointed tanod with the punong barangay pud. This seminar would introduce different responses during crises and be well equipped (This peace and order seminar for barangay tanods is a review or refresher for the newly appointed tanods, also with the punong barangay. This seminar would introduce different responses during crises, and they will be well-equipped)," she said.

With the support of barangay chairpersons, three tanods from each barangay were invited to the seminar.

Organizers expected the attendance of two hundred to three hundred individuals, representing all 54 barangays in the first district.

Key speakers from various sectors, including the Davao City Police Office (DCPO), the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO), and Task Force Davao addressed topics such as community-oriented policing, crime prevention strategies, disaster preparedness, and the culture of security in Davao City.

The forum provided an opportunity for tanods to ask questions regarding their authority to apprehend criminals, enforce city ordinances, and conduct citizen arrests, with representatives from the DCPO addressing these concerns. Additionally, the seminar welcomed barangay councilors from other districts to participate and learn from the proceedings.

Davao City Mayor Sebastian “Baste” Duterte attended the seminar and encouraged the tanods to perform well in their community and to not hesitate in using their gear when working.

Councilor Luna, chairperson of peace and public safety, expressed intentions to expand the seminar to other districts, highlighting the need for cooperation from both the public and private sectors.

After the event, tanods were provided with their gear, including uniforms, whistles, batons, and flashlights.

The office plans to evaluate the seminar and consider partnerships with other councilors and barangay chairpersons for expanding coverage. Ian Jay Cachero/SunStar Intern with reports from CIO