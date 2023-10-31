Peaceful BSKE in Davao Region

THE Police Regional Office-Davao (PRO-Davao) is still in the process of updating the final tally of election-related incidents following the polls, but assured a generally peaceful electoral process.

During an interview at Daniel R. Aguinaldo National High School (Dranhs) on Monday afternoon, October 30, PRO-Davao Regional Director General Alden Delvo informed the media that they had monitored only 11 areas of concern across the entire region, with 10 located in Davao del Sur.

“Gikan ko'g Davao del Sur kay out of 11 areas of election concerns nato, napulo ang naa didtoa but I was surprised that perting hapsaya sa eleksyon nato sa maong lugar (I was in Davao del Sur and out of our 11 areas of election concerns, 10 were recorded in that place. I was surprised because the election there really went smoothly)," he said.

Delvo also said that they had apprehended 16 individuals for violating the nationwide liquor ban ordinance under resolutions 10924 and 10905, in support of a clean and peaceful local election.

“Naa ta'y nadakpan na 14 kabook. Padayon gihapon ang atoang election protocol. Just wait lang kung kanus-a nato i-lift ang liquor ban (We've apprehended 14 individuals. Our election protocol continues. Just wait for when we will lift the liquor ban)," he added.

According to the report as of October 29, six incidents were recorded in Davao City, six in Davao del Sur, and four in Davao del Norte.

At least 10,000 security personnel from various agencies, including the Davao City Police Office (DCPO), were deployed on Monday, October 30, to oversee the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) in the region. The breakdown indicates 7,288 personnel from the PRO-Davao, 3,195 from the 10th Infantry Division, and 139 from the Philippine Coast Guard, totaling 10,622. DEF