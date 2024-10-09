Peaceful COC filing in Davao

THE Davao City Police Office (DCPO) and the Commission on Elections-Davao Region (Comelec-Davao) completed the filing of certificates of candidacy (COC) for the 2025 national and local elections, with no reported incidents.

To ensure safety, the DCPO deployed approximately 200 police personnel to secure both the internal and external areas of the Comelec office on Magsaysay Park Avenue from October 1 to 8.

During the Davao Peace and Security Press Conference on Wednesday morning, October 9, DCPO spokesperson Captain Hazel Tuazon and Comelec-Davao regional director, lawyer Gay Enumerables, reported that their efforts resulted in zero threats or incidents.

On the same day, DCPO director Colonel Hansel Marantan stated that the COC filing was peaceful, despite the large turnout of supporters for various political candidates.

He noted that meticulous planning and swift execution allowed the entire filing period to proceed smoothly, with no reports of violence, protests, or security breaches. This enabled candidates to submit their documents without fear of interference, while supporters expressed their enthusiasm in an orderly manner, contributing to the peaceful atmosphere.

Currently, Comelec-Davao election officer lawyer Shajani Ebrahim announced that six candidates filed their COCs for mayor and four for vice mayor. For the city council, 23 candidates filed in the first district, 25 in the second, and 27 in the third. For congressional seats, five candidates filed for the first district, three for the second, and five for the third.

In total, 98 candidates submitted their COCs during the one-week filing period. DEF