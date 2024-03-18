Peaceful conclusion to 87th Araw ng Dabaw

THE Parada Dabawenyo, the culminating and final event of the 87th Araw ng Dabaw in the city, concluded in a generally peaceful and successful manner, with no reported threats or violent incidents throughout the event, according to the Davao City Police Office (DCPO) on Sunday, March 17, 2024.

“The Parada Dabawenyo has officially ended. The area was observed to be peaceful and orderly with no untoward incidents," DCPO stated in its report

DCPO, through the San Pedro Police Station (PS2), augmented police visibility at San Pedro Square, where an estimated 5,000 spectators were recorded.

A total of 2,621 personnel were deployed, including 16 individuals from various security and safety cluster agencies and offices through the Multi-Agency Coordinating Center (Macc), to monitor the approximately 45,000 to 50,000 Dabawenyos participating in the event, as confirmed by the City Tourism Operations Office (CTOO).

The Parada began on Roxas Avenue, passing through C.M. Recto to Rizal Avenue before turning right at Chinabank heading to Iñigo Street (formerly Anda Street), then left to San Pedro St., ending at San Pedro Square. It involved over 300 contingents from different government agencies, companies, socio-civic organizations, and 41 bands in the city.

Event organizer Harold Quibete, founder of HQ Production, disclosed earlier that the event's route was shortened to highlight the revamped look of C.M. Recto Street and minimize road closures to prevent traffic congestion and accommodate private and public vehicles.

“This time, ang atoang Parada Dabawenyo is something new because we are traversing a new route. This one is a shortened route with minimal road closures because we wanted to also give all our commuters, and all our private vehicles in other parts of the kanang route nga ginaconsume mismo sa Parada Dabawenyo even if this happens on a Sunday. Not only that we also wanted to highlight, actually atong pasko fiesta mao na gyud ni siya dapat ang rota nato, we wanted to highlight the very beautiful CM Recto Street (This time, our Parada Dabawenyo is taking a new route. This is a shortened route with minimal road closures to provide alternative routes for commuters and private vehicles affected by the parade, even on a Sunday. We also wanted to showcase the beauty of C.M. Recto Street),” he said.

The Public Safety and Security Office (PSSO) deployed 8,415 security personnel and police officers throughout the month-long celebration, with 7,050 personnel deployed on the opening day alone on March 1.