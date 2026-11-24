THE Philippine Eagle Center in Davao City has become the country's first zoological facility to receive the Southeast Asian Zoos and Aquariums Association (Seaza) Animal Welfare Certificate, the Philippine Eagle Foundation (PEF) said.

The Southeast Asian Zoos and Aquariums Association is a regional network of zoos and aquariums that works to improve animal welfare, biodiversity conservation and public awareness. Its animal welfare certification program, developed with the United Kingdom-based charity Wild Welfare, assesses facilities against the association's standards for best practice in animal care.

Assessors from member countries, including the Philippines, have been trained to evaluate facilities, raise concerns and recommend improvements, according to Wild Welfare.

The center received the recognition during the 34th Seaza Conference held from Nov. 15 to 20, 2026, in Cebu City, the foundation said in a post on its website.

"The certification recognizes the Center's commitment to providing proper care and maintaining good welfare standards for the animals under its care," the PEF said.

The foundation credited its animal keepers, veterinarians, food preparation staff, animal welfare specialists and conservation breeding personnel for the achievement, as well as the support of donors, partners, volunteers and visitors.

"For PEF, the certificate is both a proud achievement and a reminder to keep improving the care given to every animal at the Center," it said.

Teamwork to save eagles

At the same conference, PEF Executive Director Dennis Salvador delivered a keynote on how passion, partnerships and new ideas can help secure the future of the Philippine Eagle, the country's national bird.

According to the foundation, Salvador stressed that protecting the eagle means caring not only for individual birds but also protecting their forest homes and working with communities.

PEF biologist Julia Lynne Allong presented the foundation's research on Philippine Eagles released in Leyte, where the program aims to bring back a wild population after the species disappeared from the island following Super Typhoon Yolanda.

"Releasing an eagle is an important achievement. But the work does not end when the bird flies free," the PEF said.

Among the eagles released in Leyte is Lyra Sinabadan, which was first released on Mt. Apo, later rescued in Bukidnon, and returned to the wild in Leyte on May 8, 2025, after rehabilitation, the foundation said.

Raptor summit in Davao

Meanwhile, conservationists are meeting at the Philippine Eagle Center in Davao City from Nov. 23 to 30 for the Island Raptor Conservation Network (IRCN) Davao Summit 2026, which aims to build a network for protecting birds of prey on islands, the PEF said.

The summit is convened by the Mohamed bin Zayed Raptor Conservation Fund and hosted by the PEF.

"Every recorded raptor extinction happened on an island," the foundation said.

The PEF, which marked its 39th year in February, has cared for Philippine Eagles at the center in Malagos, Baguio District, Davao City, and produced the first eagle bred and hatched in captivity, Pag-asa, in 1992. GRS