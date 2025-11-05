PEF heightens biosecurity alert after Bird Flu case near Cotabato

THE Philippine Eagle Foundation (PEF) has implemented a heightened biosecurity alert following a confirmed case of avian influenza, commonly known as bird flu, which poses a significant risk to the Philippine eagles housed at the Philippine Eagle Center (PEC).

Jayson Ibañez, PEF director for Research and Conservation, told SunStar Davao on Tuesday, November 4, 2025, that as soon as they received news of the bird flu outbreak in M’lang, North Cotabato, they immediately put biosecurity measures in place, considering that the flu poses a serious danger to birds — especially to the Philippine eagle.

He said that it is part of their biosecurity protocol to trigger a biosecurity alert if a bird flu outbreak is documented within 50 kilometers of the center.

"The goal is for people and authorities to understand the measures within the Philippine Eagle Center and also encourage the public and the government to do their part," he said.

Ibañez explained that their biosecurity protocols are based on international standards and that bird flu is one of the major reasons behind the decision to move breeding eagles to the National Bird Breeding Sanctuary (NBBS) along the foothills of Mt. Apo. The move, he said, was also prompted by the 2022 bird flu outbreak.

He added that transferring the eagles is part of the national strategy to protect captive birds from dangerous diseases, including viral infections.

"The bird flu is a clear and present danger for our birds and the only to prevent the infection of our bird is to always ready. As I always say bird flu and other diseases are like a thief in the night, they can catch you by surprise but the only means to prevent accidents or infections would to be to be always ready and I hope the public trust the implementation of our protocols," he said.

Heightened biosecurity measures

In a Facebook post, the PEF reminded visitors that before entering the facility, they must step into the footbath, sanitize their hands before and after their visit, follow designated visitor pathways, and avoid touching or feeding the animals.

“Your cooperation helps us keep our eagles safe and healthy. The safety of our national bird is in your hands,” PEF wrote in their Facebook post on Monday, November 3, 2025.

Ibañez said that apart from their usual biosecurity measures, the foundation has further strengthened these protocols to protect the eagles. They have canceled the bird show and the keeper talk, ensured that birds on display are secured in cages, and enforced strict hand sanitation, among other precautionary measures.

He mentioned that there have been instances where visitors avoid the footbath; however, the foundation politely reminds them that this is a biosecurity measure intended to ensure the safety of the Philippine eagles. To address this, they are printing posters, conducting social media campaigns, and giving briefings before entry so visitors understand the importance of following the guidelines.

Ibañez said that the center records around 200,000 visitors a year, with thousands arriving each week. The number of visitors usually increases during the peak seasons of educational tours, learning visits, and the growing ecotourism activity in Davao City.

Call for government agencies

Ibañez said that while they are doing their part at the center, they are also counting on the Bureau of Animal Industry (BAI) to strengthen its surveillance initiatives, as well as on the City Veterinarian’s Office and the Public Safety and Security Office (PSSO) to be more vigilant at checkpoints and ensure that chicken, domestic fowl products, and even balut from regions affected by bird flu are prohibited from entering the city.

"Appeal to local government agencies and national government agencies to help enforce, strongly enforce their own biosecurity protocols also, so by joining forces we can fight infections and also save our national bird from this threat," he said.

He also emphasized the importance of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) in monitoring the movement of wildlife and ensuring that guests comply with the biosecurity protocols.

Philippine Eagle population

According to PEF data, currently there are fewer than 400 breeding pairs, or roughly 800 individuals, of Philippine Eagles left in the wild. The Philippine Eagle Foundation houses more than 25 captive eagles at the Philippine Eagle Center in Malagos, with breeding eagles located at the NBBS.

The eagle's declining population is largely due to forest loss, which destroys its natural habitat for nesting, hunting, and rearing young.

The Philippine Eagle (Pithecophaga jefferyi) is one of the rarest eagles in the world and is the national bird of the Philippines. It is found only on four islands in the country and is listed as critically endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).