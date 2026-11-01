PEF highlights indigenous leadership in forest conservation

THIRTY years ago, during an environmental education campaign in Bukidnon, a young conservation worker was confronted with a question from an Indigenous elder that would profoundly influence his understanding of environmental protection. The discussion had centered on the endangered Philippine Eagle and the importance of preserving its forest habitat when the elder stood up and challenged the conservationists to consider the plight of the communities living in those same forests.
"If the Philippine Eagle is really that important to you and if it's really in danger, can you also consider us as endangered too, so that you'll also look after our welfare?" the elder asked.
The question remained with Dr. Jayson C. Ibañez, now director for operations of the Philippine Eagle Foundation (PEF), who was then a young biologist, education officer, and community organizer. It challenged the conventional approach to wildlife protection and reinforced his belief that conservation could only succeed when the people sharing the forests with endangered species were equally valued and supported.
Three decades later, Ibañez revisited that encounter during "Katutubo: Guardians of Ancestral Domains," a festival held on October 30, 2026, at the Philippine Eagle Center in Malagos, Baguio District, Davao City, in celebration of Indigenous Peoples Month.
Carrying the theme "Our Culture. Our Ancestral Lands. Our Future," the gathering recognized the contributions of Indigenous communities to biodiversity conservation and highlighted the growing importance of their leadership in protecting ancestral territories.
Representatives from Indigenous communities, government agencies, conservation organizations, and international development partners gathered to exchange experiences and strengthen initiatives connecting environmental protection with cultural preservation and sustainable livelihoods.
Ibañez recalled how the elder's question became a lasting reminder that conservation should never place the survival of endangered wildlife in competition with the welfare of the people who inhabit the same environment.
"The only way for the Philippine Eagle biodiversity to thrive is if its human neighbors and owners of the same ancient forest habitat are also thriving," he said, emphasizing that Indigenous communities must remain central to conservation efforts.
Conservation rooted in Indigenous leadership
PEF's community-based conservation initiatives date back to 1995, when its executive director, Dennis Joseph I. Salvador, initiated a conservation program within an ancestral domain that included a long-established Philippine Eagle nesting site.
Ibañez recalled that community participation helped sustain the nesting pair and protect a habitat used by successive generations of eagles. The experience demonstrated how Indigenous stewardship could contribute to wildlife protection while reinforcing the importance of working with communities whose lives, traditions, and livelihoods remain connected to the forest.
Salvador emphasized that Indigenous communities had been protecting forests and wildlife long before biodiversity conservation emerged as a widely recognized environmental concern.
"Long before biodiversity conservation became a buzzword, protecting the forest and wildlife was already part of your lifestyle," he said.
He described ancestral domains as landscapes that preserve Indigenous histories, sustain families, and carry responsibilities to succeeding generations, noting that the Philippine Eagle's survival remains closely connected to the protection of these territories and the continuity of traditional practices.
The foundation's conservation approach has consequently placed greater emphasis on recognizing Indigenous governance, respecting traditional knowledge, and ensuring that conservation initiatives address community needs.
Ibañez identified three principles that have guided their work: engaging legitimate Indigenous leaders in decision-making, supporting the individuals who preserve and transmit traditional knowledge, and ensuring that conservation programs deliver tangible benefits to Indigenous households.
He explained that ancestral domains have established leadership structures whose authority must be recognized, while elders and knowledge holders should have meaningful opportunities to participate as forest guards, community organizers, restoration workers, and environmental advisers.
"Sometimes we're very much preoccupied with the knowledge. Sometimes we forget that there are human bodies who are bearing those knowledge," Ibañez said. He stressed that preserving traditional knowledge requires sustained engagement with the people who possess it, particularly as communities confront environmental pressures and changing livelihood conditions.
Partnerships involving government agencies and development organizations have also helped address priorities identified in ancestral domain development plans, including access to water systems, daycare facilities, and economic opportunities.
A conservation journey beyond borders
International exchanges have contributed to the development of PEF's culture-based conservation approach, particularly through its partnership with Australia Awards.
Gel Ferrer, scholarship and alumni engagement manager of Australia Awards, recalled how the organization supported Ibañez's studies in Australia more than a decade ago, providing an opportunity to learn from First Nations communities and their traditional approaches to protecting ancestral territories.
His exposure to the concept of Caring for Country, along with experiences involving Indigenous ranger programs, helped inform conservation initiatives that recognize cultural identity and community leadership as essential components of environmental protection.
"Several years ago we planted a seed. And I believe that that seed has grown and borne fruit several times over," Ferrer said, describing how the scholarship developed into a broader partnership supporting Indigenous conservation and community development.
She recalled how Ibañez applied knowledge gained in Australia to help institutionalize culture-based conservation within PEF, while subsequent initiatives expanded opportunities for Indigenous women to contribute economically through traditional craftsmanship and artistry.
The partnership also supported livelihood activities during the Covid-19 pandemic and facilitated an Australian fellowship for 10 Indigenous community leaders, strengthening exchanges on environmental management and community leadership.
Ferrer highlighted the growing cooperation among Indigenous communities, including the establishment of a coalition extending to areas surrounding Mount Apo.
The initiatives reflected years of collaboration among conservation practitioners, Indigenous leaders, government institutions, and development partners whose contributions helped sustain the programs.
"It takes a village," Ferrer said, acknowledging the collective effort behind the achievements while reaffirming Australia Awards' commitment to supporting continuing conservation initiatives.
The value of Indigenous knowledge has also attracted attention among international supporters who recognize its relevance to conservation efforts beyond the Philippines.
Mallory Lindsay, philanthropy director of Anonymous Philanthropy, described her engagement with Indigenous communities as an exchange built on mutual learning and trust rather than a one-sided relationship between supporters and beneficiaries.
She explained that the cultural practices, environmental knowledge, and conservation strategies shared during community visits could provide useful frameworks for other Indigenous groups seeking approaches appropriate to their own circumstances.
"Your knowledge is being shared globally," Lindsay said, emphasizing that the experiences of Indigenous communities in Mindanao are contributing to broader exchanges on environmental stewardship.
She acknowledged the hospitality and openness of the communities that welcomed international visitors and shared their traditions, noting that the opportunity to learn directly from Indigenous practitioners had been equally valuable to their international partners.
Protecting livelihoods and ancestral rights
The relationship between conservation and community welfare also emerged in discussions on sustainable livelihood development and environmental investments.
Catholic Relief Services (CRS) Philippines Country Representative Jonas Tetangco emphasized that development organizations must recognize Indigenous communities as decision-makers rather than impose externally designed solutions.
He explained that effective partnerships require listening to community members, understanding their priorities, and providing technical or financial assistance that supports their own development aspirations.
"Kami po ay nandoon para makinig. Kami po ay nandoon para matuto sa inyo," Tetangco said, underscoring the importance of learning from Indigenous communities whose knowledge of their environment has been developed through generations of experience.
He noted that CRS, through its partnership with PEF, has been supporting initiatives involving coffee enterprises, agroforestry, and carbon finance readiness, with the aim of improving livelihood opportunities while strengthening environmental protection.
Tetangco stressed that economic development and conservation should reinforce each other, particularly in communities whose livelihoods depend on the sustainable management of natural resources.
"We believe that livelihood and caring for the environment should not be at the expense of one or the other. They can happen at the same time," he said. He also emphasized the need for Indigenous communities to understand the potential benefits and implications of carbon-related investments, warning against allowing private interests to determine how projects should be implemented within ancestral territories without meaningful community participation.
"Hindi yung mga pribadong sektor ang nag-decision, kayo po ang dapat na nag-decide para sa ikabubuti ng inyong community," Tetangco said. His remarks highlighted the importance of community authority in decisions involving ancestral lands, particularly as interest in carbon markets creates new opportunities and challenges for Indigenous territories.
Strengthening the next generation of guardians
The Katutubo festival also highlighted the integration of traditional Indigenous knowledge and modern conservation technology through the demonstration and ceremonial turnover of PALM/3D landscape models to the Higaonon–Buhita and Ata Manobo–Talaingod communities. The models are intended to support Indigenous-led landscape planning and provide communities with additional tools for managing ancestral territories and protecting forest ecosystems.
Exchanges between Philippine and Australian Indigenous conservation practitioners likewise emphasized women's leadership, community ranger programs, and the application of traditional knowledge in environmental monitoring.
Sixteen Indigenous partner communities were recognized during the celebration, reflecting their collective commitment to safeguarding ancestral domains, conserving biodiversity, and strengthening cooperation across communities.
The recognition underscored the role of Indigenous leaders and knowledge holders in sustaining conservation efforts, particularly as initiatives increasingly combine environmental protection with livelihood development, community governance, and technological support.
Ibañez credited the progress of PEF's conservation programs to the commitment of Indigenous communities and the organizations that have supported their initiatives over the years.
"Kayo po ang champion namin and we're very honored to be working with you," he told the Indigenous representatives, acknowledging their leadership in protecting the forests that provide habitat for the Philippine Eagle.
Salvador also encouraged younger generations to deepen their appreciation of Indigenous cultures and environmental stewardship, emphasizing the importance of continued exchanges through community visits, training, and future gatherings. He reaffirmed the foundation's commitment to conservation approaches that respect Indigenous rights and recognize the knowledge of communities whose ancestral territories remain vital to the survival of the Philippine Eagle.
The celebration of Indigenous Peoples Month brought renewed attention to the relationship between cultural preservation, ancestral rights, and biodiversity conservation.
Decades of community engagement have demonstrated that protecting wildlife habitats requires the participation of Indigenous communities, while long-term conservation efforts must also address the conditions affecting their livelihoods and well-being.
The knowledge preserved by Indigenous elders, the leadership exercised within ancestral domains, and the partnerships developed across generations continue to influence how conservation is practiced in Mindanao.
Thirty years after an Indigenous elder in Bukidnon asked conservationists to consider the welfare of his community alongside the endangered Philippine Eagle, the question remains central to the work of PEF. ACA