PEF highlights indigenous leadership in forest conservation

THIRTY years ago, during an environmental education campaign in Bukidnon, a young conservation worker was confronted with a question from an Indigenous elder that would profoundly influence his understanding of environmental protection. The discussion had centered on the endangered Philippine Eagle and the importance of preserving its forest habitat when the elder stood up and challenged the conservationists to consider the plight of the communities living in those same forests.

"If the Philippine Eagle is really that important to you and if it's really in danger, can you also consider us as endangered too, so that you'll also look after our welfare?" the elder asked.

The question remained with Dr. Jayson C. Ibañez, now director for operations of the Philippine Eagle Foundation (PEF), who was then a young biologist, education officer, and community organizer. It challenged the conventional approach to wildlife protection and reinforced his belief that conservation could only succeed when the people sharing the forests with endangered species were equally valued and supported.

Three decades later, Ibañez revisited that encounter during "Katutubo: Guardians of Ancestral Domains," a festival held on October 30, 2026, at the Philippine Eagle Center in Malagos, Baguio District, Davao City, in celebration of Indigenous Peoples Month.

Carrying the theme "Our Culture. Our Ancestral Lands. Our Future," the gathering recognized the contributions of Indigenous communities to biodiversity conservation and highlighted the growing importance of their leadership in protecting ancestral territories.

Representatives from Indigenous communities, government agencies, conservation organizations, and international development partners gathered to exchange experiences and strengthen initiatives connecting environmental protection with cultural preservation and sustainable livelihoods.

Ibañez recalled how the elder's question became a lasting reminder that conservation should never place the survival of endangered wildlife in competition with the welfare of the people who inhabit the same environment.

"The only way for the Philippine Eagle biodiversity to thrive is if its human neighbors and owners of the same ancient forest habitat are also thriving," he said, emphasizing that Indigenous communities must remain central to conservation efforts.

Conservation rooted in Indigenous leadership

PEF's community-based conservation initiatives date back to 1995, when its executive director, Dennis Joseph I. Salvador, initiated a conservation program within an ancestral domain that included a long-established Philippine Eagle nesting site.

Ibañez recalled that community participation helped sustain the nesting pair and protect a habitat used by successive generations of eagles. The experience demonstrated how Indigenous stewardship could contribute to wildlife protection while reinforcing the importance of working with communities whose lives, traditions, and livelihoods remain connected to the forest.

Salvador emphasized that Indigenous communities had been protecting forests and wildlife long before biodiversity conservation emerged as a widely recognized environmental concern.

"Long before biodiversity conservation became a buzzword, protecting the forest and wildlife was already part of your lifestyle," he said.

He described ancestral domains as landscapes that preserve Indigenous histories, sustain families, and carry responsibilities to succeeding generations, noting that the Philippine Eagle's survival remains closely connected to the protection of these territories and the continuity of traditional practices.

The foundation's conservation approach has consequently placed greater emphasis on recognizing Indigenous governance, respecting traditional knowledge, and ensuring that conservation initiatives address community needs.

Ibañez identified three principles that have guided their work: engaging legitimate Indigenous leaders in decision-making, supporting the individuals who preserve and transmit traditional knowledge, and ensuring that conservation programs deliver tangible benefits to Indigenous households.

He explained that ancestral domains have established leadership structures whose authority must be recognized, while elders and knowledge holders should have meaningful opportunities to participate as forest guards, community organizers, restoration workers, and environmental advisers.

"Sometimes we're very much preoccupied with the knowledge. Sometimes we forget that there are human bodies who are bearing those knowledge," Ibañez said. He stressed that preserving traditional knowledge requires sustained engagement with the people who possess it, particularly as communities confront environmental pressures and changing livelihood conditions.

Partnerships involving government agencies and development organizations have also helped address priorities identified in ancestral domain development plans, including access to water systems, daycare facilities, and economic opportunities.