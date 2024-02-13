PEF relocates breeding eagles to new sanctuary

THE Philippine Eagle Foundation (PEF) has relocated breeding eagles to the new National Bird Breeding Sanctuary in Barangay Eden, Toril, Davao City, citing concerns over bird flu and increasing human settlements at the previous center.

Dennis Salvador, PEF director, told media on Monday morning, February 12, 2024, that the move was prompted by the bird flu outbreak in Mindanao, coupled with the risk of development near Malagos.

“Especially with the flourishing of game fowl farms, poultry farms in the surrounding areas which puts the population of eagles at great risk and so they allowed us, the city government allowed us to move in here to build a facility for the breeding eagles,” he said.

The transfer ensures the safety of the eagles from Avian Influenza (bird flu), which has been known to devastate bird populations.