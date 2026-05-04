PEF safeguards PH Eagles against El Niño impacts

THE Philippine Eagle Foundation (PEF) said it has put safeguards in place to protect Philippine eagles from the effects of the El Niño phenomenon.

Dr. Jayson Ibañez, PEF director for operations, said the Philippine Eagle Center maintains a reliable water system and steady food supply. He added that the National Bird Breeding Sanctuary (NBBS) in Toril remains less affected by extreme heat due to its dense forest cover.

"I think yun yung value na meron kang forest cover, you have this micro climate despite yung maybe yung international forecast ng El Niño meron ka pa ring suitable micro climate and rains to support yung local ecosystems mo (I tThe value of forest cover is the microclimate it creates. Even with El Niño forecasts, it can still bring suitable conditions and rainfall that support local ecosystems)," Ibañez told SunStar Davao on May 4 at SM City Davao.

He said that conserving nature strengthens both ecological and economic resilience, noting that investments in conservation translate into green jobs and income opportunities for local communities.

Impact on wild eagles

Ibañez said El Niño could also affect Philippine eagles in the wild. During the 2016 El Niño, two male eagles abandoned their mates and chicks due to difficulty in finding food.

PEF now closely monitors wild populations with the help of Indigenous Forest Guards. The foundation tracks 52 eagle pairs across Mindanao, with intensive monitoring in 14 nesting sites and broader surveillance in other areas.

The group is also expanding its use of GPS tracking, particularly in disturbed habitats such as Mt. Apo and San Fernando in Bukidnon.

Since 2018, PEF has released 32 Philippine eagles fitted with GPS tags, with six currently under active monitoring. Three additional eagles released in Leyte are also being tracked.

Reforestation push

Ahead of El Niño, PEF launched a program to plant 3 million trees and restore about 1,200 hectares of forest near eagle nesting sites.

Ibañez said the foundation has strengthened its protocols based on lessons from the 2016 El Niño and plans to expand reforestation efforts to mitigate future impacts.

He said PEF continues to prioritize partnerships with indigenous communities, providing jobs in tree planting, forest protection, and eagle monitoring.

“With community support, we can better care for newly planted trees, especially as they face the risks brought by El Niño,” he said. RGP