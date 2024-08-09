People in close contact with Puan puppy urged to get vaxxed vs rabies

“Whoever encountered this puppy physically (close contact) along Puan Bypass road, the motorbike driver and the family who owned this puppy, the person who abandoned this puppy, please have yourself vaccinated,” Bantay Hayop Davao wrote in its Facebook post on Monday, August 5, 2024.

It reported that they suspected the dog was rabid after it was believed to be a victim of a hit-and-run on August 2. The group noted that they observed the puppy displaying unusual restlessness and behavior.

“Veterinarians who were also online during that time of the live rescue agreed we isolate and observe the dog,” the group said.

The dog was secured in a double cage at a vacant house, and observation and isolation continued at the Davao City Pound. On August 4, the dog died while experiencing restlessness, confusion, and delirium.

The group clarified that the dog was not euthanized, and its brain tissue samples were sent to the Davao City Animal Disease Diagnostic Laboratory (DCADL) at the City Veterinarian's Office (CVO) in Barangay Maa, Davao City. The test results confirmed that the dog was positive for rabies.

“We were informed late in the afternoon today that the brain tissue sample from this puppy was positive of the rabies virus,” it said.

The World Health Organization (WHO) describes rabies as a vaccine-preventable, zoonotic viral disease that affects the central nervous system. Most cases of human rabies are caused by transmission of the virus from dogs.

To recall, the Animal Bite Treatment Centers (ABTCs) reported a decrease in rabies deaths from 13 in 2022 to four in 2023. Dr. Annaliza Malubay, a medical officer at the ABTCs, said on May 2, 2024, that this decrease can be attributed to strengthened information dissemination about anti-rabies vaccination.

The ABTCs offer free anti-rabies injections and consultations. Those who are bitten or scratched by an animal may visit the ABTCs in Magallanes, Toril, Tugbok, Marilog, Calinan, Sasa, Paquibato, and the Southern Philippines Medical Center. RGP