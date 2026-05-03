People’s Ville brings affordable homes to Dabawenyos

DIVINE Khine Honquilada Lomanta, a virtual assistant, dreamt of owning their own home.

“Wala mi sarili land, nakapuyo lang mi sa isa ka area sa among relative,” recalls Divine.

(We do not have land, we used to live in an area of a relative.)

She discovered through social media a social housing project called People’s Ville, located on a 16-hectare site in Calinan District, Davao City.

People’s Ville is part of the expanded 4PH (Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pamilyang Pilipino). A flagship housing program of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr to help Filipinos find quality yet affordable homes.

Divine says she followed the project through the website and social media, and applied for a Pag-IBIG loan and complied with the requirements.

“I joined the orientation, and all the information and the plans were explained clearly and presented well. So it gives me an option na mag-apply diri sa People’s Ville,” Divine says of the process.

She occupies a 28.8-square-meter one-bedroom unit in Building number 4. Her monthly amortization is just P2,400 a month.

“It is one of the most affordable social housing projects wherein I can happily say na-approve ko kay naga-follow ko sa ilang guidelines, and I am here now, staying already a year now,” Divine said.

Former teacher Sheila Daigdigan and her family used to live in her aunt’s house in Toril. Her husband, a public school teacher, applied for a housing unit in People’s Ville. Daigdigan says the house in Calinan is nearer to the school in Marilog, where her husband teaches.

“Sa People’s Ville, maganda po siya para sa akin kasi napakamura po ng kanyang amortization and then yung bahay pang-pamilya, tapos may guard naman, maganda ang paligid, presko, malinis at peaceful,” Sheila describes her new community. They transferred to People’s Ville in November last year.

(For me, People’s Ville is a nice place, the amortization is very affordable, the housing is fit for the family, and the area has guards. The place is beautiful, fresh, clean, and peaceful.)

Sheila and Divine are among the 300 families already living inside the housing project, which is comparable to privately-developed condominium projects.

According to Margo Rabago, head of the Social Housing Finance Corporation (SHFC), many are attracted to the pricing and the beauty of the units.

“Ang 28.8 square meter unit meron na siyang one bedroom na naka separate. Naka tiles na po lahat pati bathroom, living room, pati bedroom naka tiles. Pinturado na din lahat meron nang permanent light and water, so pag-take out mo automatic mga gamit nalang dadalhin mo,” Rabago says that beneficiaries will have minimal costs of moving in as the place is ready for occupancy.

(The 28.8-square-meter unit already has a separate one-bedroom layout. The entire unit is already tiled, including the bathroom, living room, and bedroom. It is also fully painted and already has installed lighting and water connections, so once you move in, you only need to bring your personal belongings.)

People’s Ville also has amenities such as a gate with security, a two-hectare central park which will have a swimming pool, a clubhouse, and a basketball court.

As for pricing, the project is very affordable, with monthly amortization as low as ₱2,300 and no required downpayment, equity, or reservation fee. Property management dues are already included in the monthly amortization.

Rabago said that those who want to apply for a unit at People’s Ville may reach out to SHFC by visiting or messaging its official Facebook page, SHFC 4PH Davao, or by visiting its office on the fourth floor of Pryce Tower in Bajada, Davao City.

“Ang mga beneficiaries po natin, it should be walang bahay o lupa or first-time homeowners,” Rabago said.

(Our beneficiaries should not own a house or land, or they should be first-time homeowners.)

SHFC is targeting to build 7,200 residential units (72 buildings) in People’s Ville. Currently, they are completing 3,000 units or 30 buildings. PIA DAVAO